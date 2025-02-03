"Kristie Wallace shaking in her boots right now": Fever fans react as Victaria Saxton's departure opens door for $66K cap space

It's been a busy offseason for the Indiana Fever as they've made numerous signings to upgrade the roster around Caitlin Clark. Fans were recently buzzing on social media after the team made a decision to clear up more cap space.

Since free agency got underway, Indiana has been one of the busiest teams in the WNBA. They locked down a key pillar of the franchise in Kelsey Mitchell and sought out a pair of former all-stars and champions by signing Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner.

On Monday, the Fever announced their latest move. They parted ways with former third-round pick Victaria Saxton after two seasons with the franchise. Waiving the forward will clear around $66,000 in cap space for the front office.

After the move was announced, fans chimed in on Indiana clearing up money as free agency rages on.

"Kristie Wallace shaking in her boots right now," a fan tweeted.

"what are yall cookin," one fan said.

"Yall going all in lmao," another fan wrote.

Most reactions were eagerness to see what the team will do with the added money at its disposal.

"Knew this was coming. We got something cooking for a backup PG. I can feel it," one fan said.

"So ... we're not done yet?" another fan said.

"The Fever aren’t playing. Who’s going to Indy next??" one fan commented.

Saxton played 24 games during her two-year run in Indiana and averaged 1.1 points and 0.5 rebounds.

Indiana Fever legend praises DeWanna Bonner signing

Of all the moves the Indiana Fever have made this offseason, bringing in DeWanna Bonner was one of the biggest. Shortly after the move became official, the franchise got a stamp of approval from one of its all-time greats.

Despite being in the later stage of her career, Bonner has proven she can still be productive on both ends of the floor. She was a key piece for the Connecticut Sun last season, who finished third in the standings. The six-time all-star played in all 40 games and averaged 15.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 1.2 spg.

Among those who chimed in with their thoughts was Tamika Catchings. The WNBA legend loved the move for the veteran forward and her former team.

"Love this for for @DEEBONNER24 and the @IndiannaFever #FreeAgency," Catchings tweeted on Sunday.

Catchings spent her entire career with the Fever after being drafted third overall in 2001. She went on to become a 10-time all-star, one-time MVP and five-time Defensive Player of the Year. Catchings also helped lead Indiana to a championship in 2012.

Bonner will likely play a limited role with the Fever but will be impactful on and off the court. As someone who has won at the highest level, she will be a leader in the locker room for the young team as it attempts to contend in 2025 and beyond.

