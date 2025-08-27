  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Kyle Juszczyk and his wife can’t contain their excitement as they tap Kysre Gondrezick to headline groundbreaking WNBA collab

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife can’t contain their excitement as they tap Kysre Gondrezick to headline groundbreaking WNBA collab

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 27, 2025 03:25 GMT
Kyle Juszczyk and his wife can&rsquo;t contain their excitement as they tap Kysre Gondrezick to headline groundbreaking WNBA collab (Image sources: Getty)
Kyle Juszczyk and his wife can’t contain their excitement as they tap Kysre Gondrezick to headline groundbreaking WNBA collab (Image sources: Getty)

San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, reacted to the upcoming WNBA collaboration of Off Season, headlined by Kysre Gondrezick.

Ad

On Tuesday, Off Season posted a short clip of Gondrezick dribbling the ball. The end of the video showed the logos of the sports apparel brand and the WNBA side by side.

"Can't come soon enough!" Kyle commented.
"Sooo excited!!!" Kristin wrote.

Gondrezick also posted an emoji in the comment section of the post.

Enter caption
Enter caption

Off Season captioned the post:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"See you on 9/04 at offseasonbrand.com 👀."
Ad

Kristin Juszczyk co-founded Off Season in January alongside entrepreneur Emma Grede. In its launch, the brand had a partnership with the NFL for its debut collection. Off Season announced its expansion to the WNBA on Thursday.

Gondrezick last played in the WNBA last season. The 28-year-old guard appeared in five games for the Chicago Sky before being waived midseason due to a lack of playing time.

The Indiana Fever selected Gondrezick as the No. 4 pick of the 2021 WNBA draft. She played 19 games in her rookie season in 2021. The Fever waived her in the following season. Despite being currently without a WNBA contract, Gondrezick has remained in the spotlight as a model.

Ad

What to expect in Off Season's upcoming WNBA collection?

Off Season will launch its WNBA debut collection on Sept. 4 with apparel and merchandise for four teams: the Golden State Valkyries, Indiana Fever, Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. The line will feature Kristin Juszczyk's signature touch.

Fans can buy the items on the websites of Off Season, the WNBA Store and Fanatics. The pieces, which will have women's and unisex styles, will range from $110 to $185.

Ad

Juszczyk shared that she plans to have Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers as the first athlete to rock Off Season merchandise in her pregame outfit.

"I would love to dress Paige," Juszczyk told USA Today on Thursday. "She's just amazing. She's so fun to watch. ... She also has amazing style. I love seeing what she comes out for game days."
Ad

Juszczyk also mentioned that her "favorite piece" in the upcoming WNBA collection is a sweater inspired by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant. She said the reference was Bryant's last public appearance in 2019, wearing an orange WNBA sweatshirt in an LA Lakers game alongside daughter Gianna.

The hoodie will be unisex and will have the WNBA logo in orange in the front. In the back, it will have the silhouette surrounded by a spray-painted, graffiti border.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications