Kym Sellers drops 4-word message after daughter Shyanne Sellers' landmark career move

Radio personality Kym Sellers's daughter, Shyanne Sellers, was picked 17th overall by the WNBA's newest expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, during the 2025 draft on Monday. Kym shared the news with her Instagram followers, sharing a snap of Shyanne with her Valkyries jersey along with a four-word message in the caption.

Ad

"Thanks be to God!" Kym captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Shyanne Sellers is coming off an impressive collegiate career for the Maryland Terrapins, becoming the first player in the program's history to record over 1500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.

In her final season, Sellers averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 46.2% from the field, including 40.8% from deep. She also led the Terrapins to the Sweet 16 before they were eliminated.

The 6-foot-2 guard was the Valkyries' second selection in the draft after they selected Juste Jocyte with their fifth overall pick. ESPN had projected Sellers to go sixth overall, making her a steal for Golden State, which acquired her with the 17th pick.

Ad

"Absolute steal for the Valkyries. Shocked that Sellers dropped this low but absolutely stoked to see what she’s able to do in the WNBA," women's basketball reporter Talia Goodman reacted.

With her selection, Sellers is slated to reunite with her former Maryland teammate, Chloe Bibby, who signed with the Valkyries in February.

Shyanne Sellers celebrates engagement and WNBA selection in under a week

The past week has been life-changing for Shyanne Sellers beyond just her professional endeavours. Ahead of her selection into the WNBA on Monday, Sellers' fiancée, Faith Masonius, shared the news of their engagement on her Instagram on Sunday.

Ad

The post featured snaps that captured the moment that Shyanne proposed to Faith amid rose petals and candles.

"Forever & More 🤍💍" Faith captioned her post.

Ad

Shyanne Sellers and Faith Masonius met while playing basketball at the University of Maryland, before Masonius left to join Seton Hall for last season. The couple has been public about their relationship on social media since last year.

Faith reacted to her fiancée's selection into the WNBA by sharing a post that highlighted the news on her Instagram story.

“So proud of you❤️" Masonius captioned her IG story.

Ad

Credits: Instagram (@faithmasonius)

Shyanne Sellers is set to make her WNBA debut on May 6 when the Golden State Valkyries face the LA Sparks on the road for their first preseason game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More