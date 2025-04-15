Michael Jordan's ex-teammate sends touching request to Shyanne Sellers' dad after dream-come-true moment

Dreams became a reality for many players and family members Monday night, as the best women's college basketball players, including Shyanne Sellers, were selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Among the group of incoming rookies was Maryland standout Shyanne Sellers, who was selected with the No. 17 overall pick by the Golden State Valkryies. Sellers became the Valkyries' second draft pick in team history, joining fifth overall pick Justė Jocytė from Lithuania and third-round draft pick Kaitlyn Chen from UConn.

Before the selection, former Chicago Bulls player Ron Harper sent a touching message in response to Sellers father, Brad, on social media. Brad Sellers tweeted that the family had arrived and were awaiting his daughter's selection.

"Just took or seats ... less than an hour until dreams come true!! Thanks to the entire team @TerpsWBB @SMACBasketball @AHSLadyHoops," Brad Sellers tweeted.

"Give a hug for me and congratulations hard work paid off …," Ron Harper tweeted to his former teammate.

Harper and Brad Sellers played in the NBA with Michael Jordan during seperate runs with the Chicago Bulls. Brad Sellers was selected by the Bulls in 1986 with the ninth overall pick, heading to the Seattle Supersonics in 1989.

Harper played with the Bulls from 1994-1999, playing a vital role in the Bulls' three-peat before going to the LA Lakers to win back-to-back titles.

With Shyanne Sellers heading to the WNBA, the Sellers backetball legacy will continue for another generation. Shyanne Sellers finshed her collegiate career at Maryland by becoming the first player to clear 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.

Her versatility will be vital as she now prepares for the next chapter in Golden State's first season in the WNBA.

Shyanne Sellers' versatility will be key in making the Valkyries roster and contributing as a rookie

The WNBA is much different than other leagues. Regardless of being selected in the second round of the draft, players still have to go and make the team. However, Shyanne Sellers has fallen into one of the most favorable positions, as Golden State is starting from scratch.

The league established an expansion draft for Golden State at the conclusion of last season to create the foundation for their roster, but the importance of that is no player has a defined role on the team yet.

it allows rookies to come in and start from the same playing field as members already on the team, and for a player as versatile as Sellers, her ability to fit at multiple positions will only be a beneift to the rookie.

