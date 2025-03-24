Kysre Gondrezick drops 4-word reaction while getting dolled up on set of new project

Kysre Gondrezick recently revealed how demanding her days have been as of late. Gondrezick is working on a new and extensive project as per her latest social media activity, requiring her to be on set for six hours on multiple days.

In a photo shared on her Instagram story, the 27-year-old is seen getting worked on by her makeup and hair stylist for an upcoming project.

“Another 6 hour day,” Gondrezick captioned her Story.

Credits: Instagram (@kysrerae)

While details of the project remain unknown, it’s likely the basketball player is stepping into the world of film. In late 2024, Gondrezick opened up about her interest in acting and preparations for the same.

“I’m in acting classes, acting training. I'm getting ready to shoot some film work for 2025,” said Gondrezick.

Curious fans will want to keep a close eye on Kysre’s social media, as she’s likely to drop more hints about the mystery project soon.

Kysre Gondrezick reveals restrictions during relationship with Jaylen Brown

Kysre Gondrezick’s relationship with Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown seemingly wasn’t as smooth as it appeared on social media. The former Indiana Fever star, during her appearance on the “Straight to Cam” podcast, revealed that she faced several restrictions.

"Today it is non-negotiable for me when a guy tries to dim my light, I had to learn from you know my previous relationship is that it’s not okay. It’s funny because I was literally told your job is to sit here and be beautiful and quiet.”

Kysre is ready to learn from her past relationship, now knowing what attributes is she looking out for in her partner.

“And so you learn and you end up becoming what you want to attract. I think that’s one of the greatest quotes. I don’t know if you guys have ever heard it, but it says, write down everything that you want to look for in a partner and become that, and then you make room for it,” she concluded.

Currently, Kysre Gondrezick is single and dedicating time to her acting and modeling gigs, while also training for a hopeful return to the WNBA.

