Kysre Gondrezick's pregame outfit wows WNBA fans  - "I'm ready to be a basketball husband" 

Ahead of the Chicago Sky's showdown against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, Chicago's Kysre Gondrezick stunned fans with her pre-game fit. While the game might have gone in favor of the Connecticut Sun 83-75 in the end, the WNBA tunnel was filled with stellar outfits from the likes of Angel Reese, Isabelle Harrison, Dana Evans and more.

Gondrezick, however, won the internet with her all-black Mugler outfit. She wore a cut-out t-shirt dress with matching black heels. The dress featured multiple cuts near the abdominal region and a high slit.

The guard also styled her hair in a blown-out fashion with multiple layers and accessorized it with diamond rings and bracelets. Multiple WNBA fans swooned over her looks and posted numerous reactions on X/Twitter:

One fan, @1hunnitd said:

"This is the type of shortie when your girl finds out you cheating.. she'll understand B."

Another fan, @sweatycuh said:

"This is the type of woman you just tell your girls the real reason you're leaving her."

@Flyoutchase said:

"This is the type of woman you introduce to Granny"

Gondrezick responded to @Flyoutchase's post and said:

"Hey Nana"

The WNBA tunnel video of her walk also went viral after she posted it on her Instagram. Other Chicago Sky players also joined in on the praise, including Lexie Brown, who commented:

"Ate Down"

Rookie Angel Reese gave her thoughts by saying:

"Bad A**"

The reel garnered over 734 comments and 35k views within three hours of posting, with fans continuing their praise of her look in the comments section.

When did Kysre Gondrezick join the Chicago Sky?

Gondrezick joined the Chicago Sky on Feb. 8, 2024, during their training camp and officially joined the roster in May 2024. This marks her first season with the franchise.

Kysre Gondrezick joined the WNBA in 2021 after getting drafted with the No. 4 pick by the Indiana Fever. In January 2022, however, she was waived off after she requested a two-year break following her father's demise.

In her first season with the Chicago Sky (4-7), Kysre Gondrezick has featured in four games, averaging 0.5 points, 0.5 assists and 0.5 rebounds alongside 0.8 steals in 3.8 minutes per game.

Gondrezick and Co. will hope to return to winning ways when they face the Washington Mystics (1-12) at Entertainment and Sports Arena on Friday.