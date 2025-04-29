La La Anthony, Sabrina Ionescu and more react as Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant celebrates graduation season in chic cardigan look 

Kobe Bryant's passing has left a heavy weight on the basketball world, but the people that remember him have rallied around his memory and his family. Now that his daughter, Natalia Bryant, is graduating from college, family friends have come forward with congratulations and well wishes for her.

La La Anthony and Sabrina Ionescu were two of the many Bryant family friends who reached out with supportive messages for Natalia Bryant. Kobe Bryant built connections with them and their partners through basketball, leaving behind a tight-knit community for his family. They haven't strayed far from Bryant's side as she has grown up and took the opportunity to congratulate her on her journey.

Anthony, Ionescu, her mother and Adrienne Bosh, the wife of NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh, were among the many people who left happy comments on Bryant's latest Instagram post on Monday that celebrated her upcoming graduation and the outfits that she would be wearing.

All of Bryant's family family friends were happy to celebrate her achievement with her.

The Instagram comments are further proof that even though Kobe Bryant has died, his influence on the world hasn't changed. His family has had the support of the majority of the athletic world and feels the support from their friends as they continue to live their lives without him. He has inspired many people to better themselves for the sake of those behind him.

Ionescu's special bond with the Kobe Bryant and his family goes outside of basketball

Sabrina Ionescu met Kobe Bryant when she was in college. Bryant's daugther, Gigi Bryant, wanted to go see the star play at Oregon. Ever since then, Ionescu has had a tight relationship with the Bryant family, learning from Kobe as she continued to develop and eventually entered the WNBA.

Ionescu has enjoyed success throughout her career, but hasn't forgotten to honor Bryant's memories, even years after his death. The New York Liberty guard has honored the legend with pre-game fits and her shoe selection throughout her basketball career. Additionally, she has committed herself to helping support the next generation of stars in women's basketball.

For now, though, Ionescu and others continue to support the Bryant family. Natalia Bryant's graduation is a reason for celebration, and for her friends, it won't stop at an Instagram post. The former Laker might have been taken from his family too soon, but their network of friends have joined together to support one another as they try to make him proud.

