”LA’s new Kobe/Shaq”: Hoops fans excited for Paige Bueckers-Cameron Brink potential tandem as UConn star is projected to go No. 1 overall in 2025

Paige Bueckers is expected to be the first name to be called in the 2025 WNBA Draft if she stays healthy. “Paige Buckets” announced her intention to forego this year’s draft in February despite being a surefire lottery pick. Many predicted that she would not fall past No. 3 in a class headlined by Caitlin Clark (Fever) and Cameron Brink (Sparks).

Bueckers can stay in UConn for two more seasons because she had redshirted 2022 due to injury and because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, it is widely expected that she will join the next batch of college stars who will turn pros. The Huskies superstar will likely be picked No. 1 by the team that wins the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery.

An LA Sparks fan posted on X, Twitter that the team would accomplish the best rebuild in league history if they get Paige Bueckers. The mock draft was quickly greeted with replies:

“This would be so disgustingly good. Bueckers and Brink would be LA's new Kobe/Shaq.”

One fan desperately wanted to make the make-believe draft a reality:

“I WOULD DO ANYTHING FOR PAIGE IN LA”

Another fan already predicted what a Bueckers-Brink tandem will do for the Sparks:

“A new dynasty is coming”

@ThePurpleWon reminded LA Nation to hold that thought:

“What if fever lands her”

The Washington Mystics (0-9), Indiana Fever (2-9), LA Sparks (2-7) and Dallas Wings (3-5) are out of the playoffs if the regular season ended today. They will be the four teams who will be in the draft lottery to determine who picks first.

LA fans’ dreams of pairing Cameron Brink with Paige Bueckers will become reality if they win the lottery. They may also have a flickering hope if the Fever goes back-to-back with the No. 1 pick. Indiana already has Clark and may look for another option like Brink’s former Stanford teammate, forward Kiki Iriafen.

If it’s the Mystics or the Wings that get the coveted pick, neither team will likely pause to think about who it will be getting.

Where will Paige Bueckers be a natural fit?

Paige Bueckers will fit with whichever team drafts her. She could go to Indiana and form a superstar tandem with Caitlin Clark. The hype surrounding the Fever would become unimaginable if that ended up happening. However, the backcourt may not be big enough for both in the long run.

Bueckers will be a natural fit for a team that needs an excellent playmaker who can also light up the scoresheet. The Dallas Wings might be the best landing spot for her. Dallas needs a star in the perimeter to complement Arike Ogunbowale. “Paige Buckets” will be heaven-sent for them.

Dallas’ current guards are rookies Sevgi Uzun, Jacy Sheldon and Lou Lopez Senechal. Ogunbowale has been forced to be the primary scorer and de facto playmaker. Paige Bueckers can help her carry that load.

LA’s guard corps could also be improved but it is not in dire need of Bueckers as the Wings. Kia Nurse, Aari McDonald, Zia Cooke and Lexie Brown are holding the fort in the perimeter while Cameron Brink leads the frontline.

If fortune smiles on them, the Sparks will readily grab UConn’s superstar to form a dream pairing with Brink.

