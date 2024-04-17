WATCH: UConn star Paige Bueckers gets decked out in all-white Louis Vuitton outfit for WNBA draft ft. $3,466 LV sling bag

Although Paige Bueckers was eligible to declare for this year's WNBA draft, she decided to return to the Huskies for another year. This didn't mean that the star hooper did not walk the orange carpet to support her teammates, Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards.

Bueckers wore an all-white outfit from Louis Vuitton. She wore an LV monogrammed shirt and, over it, an LV suit with white sneakers of the same brand.

Her Pochette Métis East West handbag, which is part of the Milky Way capsule of the two-color Monogram Empreinte, has an approximate value of $3,466, according to the company's website.

Paige Bueckers lovingly recorded Aaliyah Edwards when she was called onto the stage after she was picked by the Washington Mystics with the sixth pick.

Bueckers is predicted to be the 2025 WNBA draft's first pick.

Paige Bueckers and South Carolina HC Dawn Staley extended support to Kamilla Cardoso, Nika Muh and Aaliyah Edwards

The Huskies star hit the orange carpet to support her teammates, and so did Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley. The two were asked to say a few positive words and give advice to their teammates and students.

"Stay locked in like she was at the Final Four," Staley said. "I know she had a great career, great three years at the University of South Carolina, but those last two games, she was not gonna be denied. She keeps that kind of approach, she will be hoisting not only a championship trophy, MVP trophy (as well). Let's go Mill."

Paige Bueckers gave her advice to Edwards and Muh as well:

"Just to have fun. I've been around them so much, and I know that having fun is the main thing they love to do. Just embrace it. Remember what they are playing for and have fun, the love of basketball. And don't miss me too much."

Are you excited to see Kamilla Cardoso, Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl show their basketball talents in the pros? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

