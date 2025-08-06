LA Sparks HC Lynne Roberts slams series of sex toy incidents as Sophie Cunningham gets hit: "Player safety is No. 1"

Lynne Roberts slammed the series of inappropriate events happening in the league after one incident targeted Sophie Cunningham. On Tuesday, the LA Sparks secured a 100-91 win over the Indiana Fever.

The game was filled with tension as both teams went against each other to secure a win. However, during the second quarter, Sophie Cunningham was the target of audience misbehavior. A sex toy hit the Fever as she was heading back to defend after making a free throw.

After securing the win, Lynne Roberts stepped forward to bash the people who were pulling these pranks.

"It's ridiculous. It's dumb. It's stupid," She said. "It's also dangerous, and you know, player safety is No. 1, respecting the game, all those things. I think it's really stupid."

Tuesday's incident marks the latest time that such an incident has happened in the WNBA. It happened for the first time on Golden State Valkyries' 77-75 win over the Atlanta Dream on Jul. 29.

On Saturday, Sophie Cunningham released a statement on the incidents on her X account, urging the community the stop the misbehaviour.

Sophie Cunningham @sophaller stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us.

However, her statements backfired and made her the new target of the arena misconduct.

Sophie Cunningham's mother had warned her about 'flying d**dos' before the incident

Sophie Cunningham is the newest victim of growing arena misconduct in the WNBA that needs to be stopped as soon as possible. This mischeivious behavior has become so widely known that the Fever guard's mother had warned her about flying sex toys before her game.

On Tuesday's episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast, Cunningham addressed the misconduct and explained the safety hazards related to throwing objects on the court.

"I just know how things go viral now, and I just know if that thing like even came from like the rafters or bows and just slap me right in the face, I could never, I could, that would be what I'd be known for life," Cunningham said (32:26). "And yeah, it could break a f***in nose."

Later, she revealed that her mother now texts her to watch out for flying objects.

"My mom, she goes, instead of like my good luck text, she goes ‘watch out for flying d*ldos tonight."

Cunningham arrived in Indiana at the start of the season and has quickly become one of the favorites at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. She has mostly played a bench role for the Fever squad, averaging 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

