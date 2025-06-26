LA Sparks injury report: Latest on Cameron Brink and Kelsey Plum's status for blockbuster showdown vs Caitlin Clark's Fever (June 26)

The LA Sparks are set to take on the Indiana Fever in a highly anticipated interconference showdown on Thursday. However, the Sparks will enter the contest shorthanded, with four players listed on the injury report, including star forward Cameron Brink.
On the brighter side, point guard Kelsey Plum, who has been managing a nagging injury, will suit up. Plum has been the driving force for the Sparks this season and the team will heavily rely on her to shoulder the load in what promises to be a blockbuster road clash.
As for Brink, the former No. 2 overall pick continues her recovery from the ACL injury she sustained last season. She did not travel with the team to Indiana and her much-anticipated return to action remains a work in progress.
In addition to Cameron Brink, the LA Sparks will also be without Odyssey Sims (personal reasons), Rae Burrell (right knee injury) and Julie Allemand (overseas commitment). Sims' absence is particularly significant, as the veteran guard has been a bright spot this season, averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 assists per game.
The Sparks, however, find themselves in a rough patch, riding a four-game losing streak and eager to bounce back. They currently sit sixth in the Western Conference and 11th overall in the league with a 4-11 record, making Wednesday’s matchup a crucial opportunity to turn things around.
Where to watch LA Sparks vs. Indiana Fever?
The LA Sparks vs. Indiana Fever game will take place on Thursday, June 26, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).
The Sparks vs. Fever game will be telecast live on FanDuel Sports Network (Indiana) and Spectrum SportsNet (LA). Live streaming will be available on Prime Video and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).