LA Sparks star Dearica Hamby trolls eagle-eyed fans spreading pregnancy rumors about her at WNBA draft

Dearica Hamby's motherhood has drawn significant attention, reminiscent of Sheryl Swoopes' pregnancy, where she struggled emotionally with letting down Nike and fans. Hamby's second pregnancy in 2023 spotlighted systemic issues within the league.

The LA Sparks star, who then played for the Las Vegas Aces, took the team and the league to court last year for trading her because of her pregnancy. Previously, after allegations from Dearica Hamby, the league had suspended Aces coach Becky Hammon.

On Tuesday, the Sparks star was once again in the news because several fans thought that she was pregnant with her third child. For the Orange Carpet during the WNBA draft night, Hamby wore a relaxed-fit pink baby doll dress.

While the Sparks star looked stunning in her dress, it sparked rumors on social media that she was pregnant with her third child. Hamby also didn't let the rumor slide without addressing it. She trolled the fans with a hilarious picture on X.

She posted a picture with her children sleeping around her. Hamby hilariously bloated her stomach and wrote "WNBA IS BACK" on it with several basketball-related emojis.

"Yup, ya caught me…. 😱 Expecting big buckets in a month. 😘🙄," she wrote in the post.

Hamby has an eight-year-old daughter, Amaya, and a two-year-old son, Legend.

Dearica Hamby expects the WNBA to implement Unrivaled type of childcare system

The Unrivaled league, founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, gained praise for prioritizing players' needs. From high salaries and sharing equity with the players to spa rooms and facilities for mothers, the 3X3 league started by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier certainly provided a blueprint for the WNBA going forward.

The Unrivaled league also brought a big help for players with children. The league had built childcare centers where nannies had been hired to take care of children when players were busy with practice and games.

While the WNBA has extra monthly compensation for mothers and other benefits for mothers, a childcare room hasn't been a thing in the league. Dearica Hamby told Front Office Sports that teams should put efforts into helping players who have children.

"It’s not that it doesn’t exist, but I think every organization should put a little bit more emphasis on it if your players have kids," Dearica Hamby said.

"I think everybody already kind of had a [childcare] system in place, so to say, but I think it’s just the [league’s] intention and the dedication to want to do it,” Hamby said. “The support is there, and I think that’s what means the most."

Players like Napheesa Collier, Chelsea Gray and Brittney Griner also spoke in support of teams having a childcare system.

