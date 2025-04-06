Sparks' Dearica Hamby drops 3-word hype to daughters' flying touchdown in school football

Dearica Hamby's children have their mother's blood running through their veins, and the LA Sparks star showed that her daughter was as competitive as her mother. Hamby proudly posted a video of her daughter dominating school football.

On Saturday, in a video posted by Hamby on her Instagram story, her 8-year-old daughter Amaya received the ball and sprinted for the touchdown. Hamby proudly pointed at the look-back from her daughter towards her opponents.

"The look back 🤧," Hamby wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@dearicamarie]

Dearica Hamby has been very appreciative of her daughter's talents. Not only has Amaya been a part of her life from the initial years in the WNBA, but she has also supported her mother when needed.

In March 2023, the former Las Vegas Aces star welcomed her second child, her son Legend. In a conversation with People, Hamby revealed that with her tough schedule and training, her mother and her daughter played a big role in sharing responsibilities.

Dearica Hamby hasn't just won on the basketball court; some of her biggest wins have come off the court, and they are her children. The LA Sparks star has played a pivotal role in normalizing motherhood while also having success in the WNBA.

Dearica Hamby's perfect birthday surprise for her daughter

In February, Dearica Hamby celebrated the 8th birthday of her daughter, Amaya. The daughter of the WNBA star not only got her favorite shoe from her favorite basketball player, Sabrina Ionescu (of course, after her mother), but also played tennis with one of the best in the world.

Hamby posted a series of pictures on her X/Twitter handle. However, amidst pictures of Amaya blowing the candles and unwrapping the gifts stood out a picture of her posing with American tennis star Coco Gauff and even playing against her.

Dearcia Hamby also had a big message for her daughter.

Hamby also told USA Today that when her daughter met Coco Gauff, she almost blacked out. She even hilariously said that her daughter now thinks that she is Gauff's best friend.

"It was a really neat experience, so thank you to Coco," Hamby told USA TODAY Sports. "My daughter kinda just blacked out when she met her. I knew it was going to happen. She’s done that with her and Sabrina. Now, she thinks her and Coco are best friends."

Dearica Hamby and the LA Sparks will enter the new season with big expectations. With Cameron Brink potentially returning from her ACL injury and the addition of Kelsey Plum to the roster, the Sparks are expected to be one of the top teams in the league.

