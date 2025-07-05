LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for Jul 5 | 2025 WNBA season
The Indiana Fever and the LA Sparks battled on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Fever (9-8) is on a three-game winning streak, including Tuesday's win over the Minnesota Lynx to bag the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship. Indiana was without its star guard Caitlin Clark, who missed her fifth consecutive game due to a groin injury.
On the other hand, the Sparks aim to snap a two-game losing skid. They have the second-worst record in the WNBA early this season (5-13).
In the previous meeting between the teams on June 26, the Sparks won 85-75 in Indianapolis.
LA Sparks vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Lexie Hull
3
1
0
2
0
0
0
1-2
1-2
0-0
-6
Natasha Howard
8
5
2
0
0
1
1
2-4
0-1
4-6
2
Aliyah Boston
13
7
1
2
0
1
1
6-10
0-0
1-1
2
Kelsey Mitchell
8
0
0
1
0
0
0
3-9
2-4
0-0
4
Aari McDonald
4
1
5
2
0
1
0
2-6
0-3
0-0
1
Sophie Cunningham
1
1
1
1
1
0
0
0-3
0-3
1-2
9
Sydney Colson
6
2
0
0
0
0
0
2-3
2-2
0-0
1
Makayla Timpson
2
4
0
1
0
0
1
1-2
0-0
0-0
2
Caitlin Clark
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Brianna Turner
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LA Sparks player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Rickea Jackson
8
1
2
0
1
1
1
3-7
0-1
2-2
-1
Dearica Hamby
6
2
2
2
0
2
0
3-5
0-0
0-0
1
Azurá Stevens
9
6
1
2
0
0
0
3-8
1-3
2-2
-3
Kelsey Plum
11
2
1
1
0
0
0
4-9
3-6
0-0
-2
Julie Allemand
0
5
3
2
0
0
0
0-2
0-1
0-0
2
Julie Vanloo
3
0
1
2
0
0
0
1-2
1-1
0-0
-5
Emma Cannon
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
Rae Burrell
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0-2
0-1
0-0
-3
Mercedes Russell
5
1
0
1
0
0
0
2-2
0-0
1-4
-4
Sarah Ashlee Barker
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cameron Brink
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sania Feagin
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LA Sparks vs. Indiana Fever game summary
The Indiana Fever had a 23-21 lead over the LA Sparks at the end of the opening quarter. The Fever led by as many as six in the first half and had a three-point lead (45-42) heading into the halftime break.
Aliyah Boston led Indiana with 13 points and seven rebounds on 6-for-10. Natasha Howard added eight points and five rebounds, while Kelsey Mitchell scored eight points on 3-for-8, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range.
Kelsey Plum led LA in the first half with 11 points on 4-for-9, including 3-for-6 from the 3-point line. Azura Stevens added nine points and six rebounds.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
