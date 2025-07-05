LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for Jul 5 | 2025 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever and the LA Sparks battled on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Ad

The Fever (9-8) is on a three-game winning streak, including Tuesday's win over the Minnesota Lynx to bag the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship. Indiana was without its star guard Caitlin Clark, who missed her fifth consecutive game due to a groin injury.

On the other hand, the Sparks aim to snap a two-game losing skid. They have the second-worst record in the WNBA early this season (5-13).

In the previous meeting between the teams on June 26, the Sparks won 85-75 in Indianapolis.

Ad

Trending

LA Sparks vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Lexie Hull 3 1 0 2 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 -6 Natasha Howard 8 5 2 0 0 1 1 2-4 0-1 4-6 2 Aliyah Boston 13 7 1 2 0 1 1 6-10 0-0 1-1 2 Kelsey Mitchell 8 0 0 1 0 0 0 3-9 2-4 0-0 4 Aari McDonald 4 1 5 2 0 1 0 2-6 0-3 0-0 1 Sophie Cunningham 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0-3 0-3 1-2 9 Sydney Colson 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 2-3 2-2 0-0 1 Makayla Timpson 2 4 0 1 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 2 Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - - Brianna Turner DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

LA Sparks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rickea Jackso n 8 1 2 0 1 1 1 3-7 0-1 2-2 -1 Dearica Hamby 6 2 2 2 0 2 0 3-5 0-0 0-0 1 Azurá Stevens 9 6 1 2 0 0 0 3-8 1-3 2-2 -3 Kelsey Plum 11 2 1 1 0 0 0 4-9 3-6 0-0 -2 Julie Allemand 0 5 3 2 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 2 Julie Vanloo 3 0 1 2 0 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 -5 Emma Cannon 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Rae Burrell 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -3 Mercedes Russell 5 1 0 1 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 1-4 -4 Sarah Ashlee Barker DNP - - - - - - - - - - Cameron Brink DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sania Feagin DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

LA Sparks vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever had a 23-21 lead over the LA Sparks at the end of the opening quarter. The Fever led by as many as six in the first half and had a three-point lead (45-42) heading into the halftime break.

Aliyah Boston led Indiana with 13 points and seven rebounds on 6-for-10. Natasha Howard added eight points and five rebounds, while Kelsey Mitchell scored eight points on 3-for-8, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range.

Ad

Kelsey Plum led LA in the first half with 11 points on 4-for-9, including 3-for-6 from the 3-point line. Azura Stevens added nine points and six rebounds.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More