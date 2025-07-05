  • home icon
LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for Jul 5 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 05, 2025 23:56 GMT
WNBA: JUN 26 Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
The Indiana Fever and the LA Sparks battled on Saturday (Image source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever and the LA Sparks battled on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Fever (9-8) is on a three-game winning streak, including Tuesday's win over the Minnesota Lynx to bag the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship. Indiana was without its star guard Caitlin Clark, who missed her fifth consecutive game due to a groin injury.

On the other hand, the Sparks aim to snap a two-game losing skid. They have the second-worst record in the WNBA early this season (5-13).

In the previous meeting between the teams on June 26, the Sparks won 85-75 in Indianapolis.

LA Sparks vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Lexie Hull31020001-21-20-0-6
Natasha Howard85200112-40-14-62
Aliyah Boston137120116-100-01-12
Kelsey Mitchell80010003-92-40-04
Aari McDonald41520102-60-30-01
Sophie Cunningham11111000-30-31-29
Sydney Colson62000002-32-20-01
Makayla Timpson24010011-20-00-02
Caitlin ClarkDNP----------
Brianna TurnerDNP----------
LA Sparks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rickea Jackson81201113-70-12-2-1
Dearica Hamby62220203-50-00-01
Azurá Stevens96120003-81-32-2-3
Kelsey Plum112110004-93-60-0-2
Julie Allemand05320000-20-10-02
Julie Vanloo30120001-21-10-0-5
Emma Cannon01000000-10-00-00
Rae Burrell01000000-20-10-0-3
Mercedes Russell51010002-20-01-4-4
Sarah Ashlee BarkerDNP----------
Cameron BrinkDNP----------
Sania FeaginDNP----------
LA Sparks vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever had a 23-21 lead over the LA Sparks at the end of the opening quarter. The Fever led by as many as six in the first half and had a three-point lead (45-42) heading into the halftime break.

Aliyah Boston led Indiana with 13 points and seven rebounds on 6-for-10. Natasha Howard added eight points and five rebounds, while Kelsey Mitchell scored eight points on 3-for-8, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range.

Kelsey Plum led LA in the first half with 11 points on 4-for-9, including 3-for-6 from the 3-point line. Azura Stevens added nine points and six rebounds.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

