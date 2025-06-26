LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for June 26 | 2025 WNBA season

  • home icon
By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jun 27, 2025 00:39 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
The Indiana Fever and the LA Sparks battled on Thursday (Image source: Imagn)

The Indiana Fever and the LA Sparks battled on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Caitlin Clark missed the game due to a left groin injury. Coming into Thursday, the Fever (7-7) are looking for a second straight victory. On the other hand, the Sparks (4-11) aim to snap a four-game losing skid.

LA Sparks vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Lexie Hull27122400-40-22-20
Natasha Howard82010013-70-12-21
Aliyah Boston66004003-70-10-012
Kelsey Mitchell70200102-71-32-2-1
Sydney Colson01200100-20-20-03
Aari McDonald31011001-41-30-01
Sophie Cunningham80004102-62-62-24
Brianna Turner01010000-00-00-00
Makayla Timpson00000000-00-00-00
Caitlin ClarkDNP----------
LA Sparks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rickea Jackson80100103-61-41-1-1
Dearica Hamby51112602-50-11-2-8
Azurá Stevens74221203-50-11-11
Kelsey Plum32400101-31-20-01
Shey Peddy31210001-41-30-0-3
Liatu King24000001-20-00-0-3
Sarah Ashlee Barker03000300-00-00-0-6
Mercedes Russell03011210-20-00-04
Emma Cannon22011000-00-02-2-5
Sania FeaginDNP----------
Cameron BrinkDNP----------
Rae BurrellDNP----------
Odyssey SimsDNP----------

LA Sparks vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The LA Sparks started the game on a 9-0 run and had a 20-19 lead over the Indiana Fever at the end of the opening period. Rickea Jackson scored eight points on 3-for-4 (1-for-2 from 3-point range) for LA.

Indiana outscored LA 15-10 in the second quarter to take a 34-30 lead into the halftime break. Natasha Howard had eight points on 3-for-7, while Sophie Cunningham added eight points and four steals on 2-for-6 from 3-point range off the bench. Aliyah Boston had six points, six rebounds and four steals in the first half.

Jackson led the Sparks with eight points in the first half, while Azura Stevens added seven points and four rebounds. LA committed 15 turnovers in the half, while Indiana had seven turnovers.

Indiana is on the first night of a back-to-back set and will face Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Meanwhile, LA will return to action on Sunday against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

After three quarters, the Fever had a 58-50 lead. Kelsey Mitchell scored 11 on 4-for-5 (3-for-3 on 3-pointers) in the period for Indiana.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

