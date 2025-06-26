LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for June 26 | 2025 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever and the LA Sparks battled on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Caitlin Clark missed the game due to a left groin injury. Coming into Thursday, the Fever (7-7) are looking for a second straight victory. On the other hand, the Sparks (4-11) aim to snap a four-game losing skid.

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Lexie Hul l 2 7 1 2 2 4 0 0-4 0-2 2-2 0 Natasha Howard 8 2 0 1 0 0 1 3-7 0-1 2-2 1 Aliyah Boston 6 6 0 0 4 0 0 3-7 0-1 0-0 12 Kelsey Mitchell 7 0 2 0 0 1 0 2-7 1-3 2-2 -1 Sydney Colson 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 3 Aari McDonald 3 1 0 1 1 0 0 1-4 1-3 0-0 1 Sophie Cunningham 8 0 0 0 4 1 0 2-6 2-6 2-2 4 Brianna Turner 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Makayla Timpson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - -

LA Sparks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rickea Jackson 8 0 1 0 0 1 0 3-6 1-4 1-1 -1 Dearica Hamby 5 1 1 1 2 6 0 2-5 0-1 1-2 -8 Azurá Stevens 7 4 2 2 1 2 0 3-5 0-1 1-1 1 Kelsey Plum 3 2 4 0 0 1 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 1 Shey Peddy 3 1 2 1 0 0 0 1-4 1-3 0-0 -3 Liatu King 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -3 Sarah Ashlee Barker 0 3 0 0 0 3 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Mercedes Russell 0 3 0 1 1 2 1 0-2 0-0 0-0 4 Emma Cannon 2 2 0 1 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 -5 Sania Feagin DNP - - - - - - - - - - Cameron Brink DNP - - - - - - - - - - Rae Burrell DNP - - - - - - - - - - Odyssey Sims DNP - - - - - - - - - -

LA Sparks vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The LA Sparks started the game on a 9-0 run and had a 20-19 lead over the Indiana Fever at the end of the opening period. Rickea Jackson scored eight points on 3-for-4 (1-for-2 from 3-point range) for LA.

Indiana outscored LA 15-10 in the second quarter to take a 34-30 lead into the halftime break. Natasha Howard had eight points on 3-for-7, while Sophie Cunningham added eight points and four steals on 2-for-6 from 3-point range off the bench. Aliyah Boston had six points, six rebounds and four steals in the first half.

Jackson led the Sparks with eight points in the first half, while Azura Stevens added seven points and four rebounds. LA committed 15 turnovers in the half, while Indiana had seven turnovers.

Indiana is on the first night of a back-to-back set and will face Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Meanwhile, LA will return to action on Sunday against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

After three quarters, the Fever had a 58-50 lead. Kelsey Mitchell scored 11 on 4-for-5 (3-for-3 on 3-pointers) in the period for Indiana.

