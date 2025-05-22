LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score - May 21 | 2025 WNBA Season

One of the three games scheduled for Wednesday is the LA Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury matchup at the PHX Arena. The Sparks were looking to get back on the winning track following a loss to the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury, on the other hand, were coming off an opening game win over the Seattle Storm.

Ad

Coach Lynne Roberts didn't make any changes to her starting five featuring Kelsey Plum, Odyssey Sims, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens. Plum, who was acquired by the Sparks in the offseason, has been fantastic for the first two games for her new team.

Meanwhile, coach Nate Tibbetts also used his previous starting lineup, consisting of Sami Whitcomb, Monique Akoa Makani, Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Kathryn Westbeld. Sabally and Thomas played very well in their debut for the Mercury.

Ad

Trending

LA Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score

Sparks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Dearica Hamby 8 6 1 0 0 0 3 15 4-8 0-2 0-0 8 Azura Stevens 15 7 0 0 1 1 0 14 4-6 2-3 5-6 12 Odyssey Sims 5 2 4 0 0 1 3 14 1-3 1-1 2-2 8 Kelsey Plum 10 0 4 0 0 3 2 20 3-7 2-4 2-4 4 Sarah Ashlee Barker 0 1 2 0 0 1 1 12 0-3 0-2 0-0 -2 Emma Cannon 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1-2 0-1 1-1 -1 Liatu King 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 9 1-1 0-0 0-1 8 Mercedes Russell 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 -11 Julie Allemand 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 5 1-2 1-2 0-0 -6 Cameron Brink DNP Rickea Jackson DNP Sania Feagin DNP Rae Burrell DNP

Ad

Mercury

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Alyssa Thomas 5 3 4 0 0 2 1 16 1-3 0-0 3-4 -11 Kathryn Westbeld 3 3 1 0 0 1 1 11 1-3 1-2 0-0 -17 Satou Sabally 11 3 2 0 1 1 2 16 3-10 1-3 4-5 2 Sami Whitcomb 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 15 0-3 0-2 1-2 0 Monique Akoa Makani 8 2 3 0 0 0 1 13 3-5 2-3 0-0 3 Kalani Brown 6 4 0 0 0 0 2 8 2-4 0-1 2-2 11 Kitija Laksa 6 0 0 0 0 1 2 8 2-5 2-4 0-0 3 Alexa Held 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Sevgi Uzun 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 7 1-3 0-2 0-0 -7 Natasha Mack DNP Murjanatu Musa DNP Kahleah Copper DNP

Ad

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More