  LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score - May 21 | 2025 WNBA Season

LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score - May 21 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 22, 2025 03:17 GMT
LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score - May 21. (Photos: IMAGN)
LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score - May 21. (Photos: IMAGN)

One of the three games scheduled for Wednesday is the LA Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury matchup at the PHX Arena. The Sparks were looking to get back on the winning track following a loss to the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury, on the other hand, were coming off an opening game win over the Seattle Storm.

Coach Lynne Roberts didn't make any changes to her starting five featuring Kelsey Plum, Odyssey Sims, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens. Plum, who was acquired by the Sparks in the offseason, has been fantastic for the first two games for her new team.

Meanwhile, coach Nate Tibbetts also used his previous starting lineup, consisting of Sami Whitcomb, Monique Akoa Makani, Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Kathryn Westbeld. Sabally and Thomas played very well in their debut for the Mercury.

also-read-trending Trending

LA Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score

Sparks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Dearica Hamby8610003154-80-20-08
Azura Stevens15700110144-62-35-612
Odyssey Sims5240013141-31-12-28
Kelsey Plum10040032203-72-42-44
Sarah Ashlee Barker0120011120-30-20-0-2
Emma Cannon300000041-20-11-1-1
Liatu King220000191-10-00-18
Mercedes Russell010000060-00-00-0-11
Julie Allemand300100051-21-20-0-6
Cameron BrinkDNP
Rickea JacksonDNP
Sania FeaginDNP
Rae BurrellDNP
Mercury

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Alyssa Thomas5340021161-30-03-4-11
Kathryn Westbeld3310011111-31-20-0-17
Satou Sabally11320112163-101-34-52
Sami Whitcomb1300100150-30-21-20
Monique Akoa Makani8230001133-52-30-03
Kalani Brown640000282-40-12-211
Kitija Laksa600001282-52-40-03
Alexa Held000000050-00-00-0-4
Sevgi Uzun221000071-30-20-0-7
Natasha MackDNP
Murjanatu MusaDNP
Kahleah CopperDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

