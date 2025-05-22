LA Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score - May 21 | 2025 WNBA Season
One of the three games scheduled for Wednesday is the LA Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury matchup at the PHX Arena. The Sparks were looking to get back on the winning track following a loss to the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury, on the other hand, were coming off an opening game win over the Seattle Storm.
Coach Lynne Roberts didn't make any changes to her starting five featuring Kelsey Plum, Odyssey Sims, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens. Plum, who was acquired by the Sparks in the offseason, has been fantastic for the first two games for her new team.
Meanwhile, coach Nate Tibbetts also used his previous starting lineup, consisting of Sami Whitcomb, Monique Akoa Makani, Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Kathryn Westbeld. Sabally and Thomas played very well in their debut for the Mercury.
LA Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score
Sparks
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Dearica Hamby
8
6
1
0
0
0
3
15
4-8
0-2
0-0
8
Azura Stevens
15
7
0
0
1
1
0
14
4-6
2-3
5-6
12
Odyssey Sims
5
2
4
0
0
1
3
14
1-3
1-1
2-2
8
Kelsey Plum
10
0
4
0
0
3
2
20
3-7
2-4
2-4
4
Sarah Ashlee Barker
0
1
2
0
0
1
1
12
0-3
0-2
0-0
-2
Emma Cannon
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
1-2
0-1
1-1
-1
Liatu King
2
2
0
0
0
0
1
9
1-1
0-0
0-1
8
Mercedes Russell
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
0-0
0-0
0-0
-11
Julie Allemand
3
0
0
1
0
0
0
5
1-2
1-2
0-0
-6
Cameron Brink
DNP
Rickea Jackson
DNP
Sania Feagin
DNP
Rae Burrell
DNP
Mercury
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Alyssa Thomas
5
3
4
0
0
2
1
16
1-3
0-0
3-4
-11
Kathryn Westbeld
3
3
1
0
0
1
1
11
1-3
1-2
0-0
-17
Satou Sabally
11
3
2
0
1
1
2
16
3-10
1-3
4-5
2
Sami Whitcomb
1
3
0
0
1
0
0
15
0-3
0-2
1-2
0
Monique Akoa Makani
8
2
3
0
0
0
1
13
3-5
2-3
0-0
3
Kalani Brown
6
4
0
0
0
0
2
8
2-4
0-1
2-2
11
Kitija Laksa
6
0
0
0
0
1
2
8
2-5
2-4
0-0
3
Alexa Held
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0-0
0-0
0-0
-4
Sevgi Uzun
2
2
1
0
0
0
0
7
1-3
0-2
0-0
-7
Natasha Mack
DNP
Murjanatu Musa
DNP
Kahleah Copper
DNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
