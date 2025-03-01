  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Unrivaled
  • Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC player stats and box score (Feb. 28) | 2025 Unrivaled

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC player stats and box score (Feb. 28) | 2025 Unrivaled

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 01, 2025 00:55 GMT
Vinyl v Mist - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Dearica Hamby and the Vinyl BC faced off against the Laces BC in Unrivaled (Image Source: Getty)

The Vinyl BC faced the Laces BC in the first game of Friday's two-game Unrivaled slate at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

Ad

With two weeks left in the regular season, both teams looked to return to winning ways. The Laces (5-5) aimed to snap a two-game losing streak, while Vinyl (4-6) hoped to avoid a second straight loss.

Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada started for Vinyl, while Laces' starting trio is Alyssa Thomas, Kayla McBride and Tiffany Hayes.

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC player stats and box score

Vinyl BC player stats and box score

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Dearica Hamby12121015-92-20-0
Jordin Canada6431002-50-11-1
Rhyne Howard5320132-81-60-0
Rae Burrell7211103-31-10-0
Aliyah Boston6710032-30-01-2
Arike OgunbowaleDNP--------
Ad

Laces BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Kayla McBride7110013-91-50-0
Tiffany Hayes4100001-50-01-2
Alyssa Thomas4612022-50-00-0
Jackie Young5020022-41-20-0
Natisha Hiedeman4620002-50-10-0
Stefanie Dolson2110021-30-20-0
Betnijah Laney-HamiltonDNP--------
Kate MartinDNP--------
Ad

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC game summary

The Vinyl BC had a 16-15 lead over the Laces BC in the back-and-forth opening quarter. Vinyl's Rae Burrell and Laces' Kayla McBride had seven points apiece to lead the scoring for their teams.

Vinyl's 8-0 run midway through the second period helped extend their lead. Vinyl ended the first half ahead 36-26 over the Laces. Dearica Hamby had 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

This is a live copy.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी