Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC player stats and box score (Feb. 28) | 2025 Unrivaled

The Vinyl BC faced the Laces BC in the first game of Friday's two-game Unrivaled slate at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

With two weeks left in the regular season, both teams looked to return to winning ways. The Laces (5-5) aimed to snap a two-game losing streak, while Vinyl (4-6) hoped to avoid a second straight loss.

Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada started for Vinyl, while Laces' starting trio is Alyssa Thomas, Kayla McBride and Tiffany Hayes.

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC player stats and box score

Vinyl BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Dearica Hamby 12 1 2 1 0 1 5-9 2-2 0-0 Jordin Canada 6 4 3 1 0 0 2-5 0-1 1-1 Rhyne Howard 5 3 2 0 1 3 2-8 1-6 0-0 Rae Burrell 7 2 1 1 1 0 3-3 1-1 0-0 Aliyah Boston 6 7 1 0 0 3 2-3 0-0 1-2 Arike Ogunbowale DNP - - - - - - - -

Laces BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Kayla McBride 7 1 1 0 0 1 3-9 1-5 0-0 Tiffany Hayes 4 1 0 0 0 0 1-5 0-0 1-2 Alyssa Thomas 4 6 1 2 0 2 2-5 0-0 0-0 Jackie Young 5 0 2 0 0 2 2-4 1-2 0-0 Natisha Hiedeman 4 6 2 0 0 0 2-5 0-1 0-0 Stefanie Dolson 2 1 1 0 0 2 1-3 0-2 0-0 Betnijah Laney-Hamilton DNP - - - - - - - - Kate Martin DNP - - - - - - - -

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC game summary

The Vinyl BC had a 16-15 lead over the Laces BC in the back-and-forth opening quarter. Vinyl's Rae Burrell and Laces' Kayla McBride had seven points apiece to lead the scoring for their teams.

Vinyl's 8-0 run midway through the second period helped extend their lead. Vinyl ended the first half ahead 36-26 over the Laces. Dearica Hamby had 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

