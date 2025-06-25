"Lapping CC in year 3": WNBA fans crown Paige Bueckers after thoroughly outplaying Caitlin Clark amid Fever star's sinking form

The Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark debates reignited on Tuesday, this time in favor of the Dallas Wings' No.1 pick. Bueckers has been dominant through June since her return from a concussion, averaging 20.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.5 turnovers, shooting 47.1% and 90.5% from the free throw line in six games. She ranks fourth in ppg during that stretch. The Wings are 3-3.

On the other hand, Clark is averaging 17.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 8.6 apg and a league-leading 6.6 turnovers in five games. She's also shooting a measly 38.0%. Indiana is 3-2.

On Tuesday, Clark hit another low in the Fever's 94-86 win over the Storm, tallying only six points on 23.1% shooting. She was 0-for-6 from deep. Clark had nine assists but eight turnovers. For the season, Clark's now 1-for-28 from deep, playing on the road.

Bueckers also had a relatively down game relative to her run in June on Tuesday against the Dream. However, she still managed 12 points on 40.0% shooting while adding five rebounds, four assists, and just one turnover. The Wings won 66-58, clinching their third win in four outings.

After the games concluded, Paige Bueckers received well-deserved praise for her exploits this month, and some of it came at the expense of fans dissing Caitlin Clark. Here are some reactions to this:

ADHD @ADHDGoat LINK he lapping CC in year 3

Cess @Cessss_ LINK Once again, she's an overall better player than Caitlin

Drummer-Sorta @GuitarDudeSorta LINK Paige Bueckers is my new Caitlin Clark.

Real DEI's In Paris @unibroward4405 LINK Paige Bueckers is a better overall basketball player than Caitlin Clark and will be a better WNBA player.

Tyler Miller @TheTyMiller LINK Cant wait to see Paige go off on Caitlin this Friday

Caitlin Clark has a chance to break her slump against Paige Bueckers

Caitlin Clark will have a chance to end her slump against Paige Bueckers next when the Indiana Fever host the Dallas Wings. It would be their first-ever WNBA matchup, which is one of the most highly anticipated game days. The two former No. 1 picks have been pitted against each other for several years, dating back to their college days.

It appears to be a solid time for them to go against each other. Considering the position of their respective collective results of late, it could be a close contest. The Fever, expected to be one of the best teams this year, have underperformed massively and are 7-7 on the year.

Meanwhile, the Wings started slow, as expected, but were worse than projections after a 1-10 start. Nevertheless, with three wins in four outings, they are looking good lately and can cause Indiana problems. Bueckers is in exceptional form, while Clark is struggling.

In her past three games, the Fever guard has managed a measly 12.0 ppg while committing 7.3 tpg. Clark has shot 27.7% from the floor and 7.7% from 3 in that span, connecting on only one of her 23 attempts from deep.

