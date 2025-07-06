Las Vegas Aces make massive decision on A'ja Wilson amid shoulder injury concerns ahead of showdown vs Sun

The Las Vegas Aces made a bold decision on their superstar A'ja Wilson ahead of Sunday’s regular season clash against the Connecticut Sun. Despite battling a nagging shoulder injury, Wilson was not listed on the team’s injury report, signaling that the three-time All-Star will suit up.

Wilson’s injury concern surfaced during the Aces’ humiliating 81-54 blowout loss to a Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever. The 6-foot-4 center briefly exited in the second quarter due to shoulder discomfort but returned to battle through the pain.

She finished with a team-high 29 points and outscored the rest of her teammates combined. Her individual brilliance wasn’t enough to salvage what turned out to be the Aces’ most disappointing loss of the season.

A'ja Wilson has already missed time this year and her ongoing health issues come at a terrible time for Becky Hammon’s squad. With the supporting cast struggling to find any rhythm, the Aces’ campaign has taken a nosedive. Wilson has missed three of the team 17 games so far.

Las Vegas currently holds an 8-9 record, placing them eighth in the overall league standings and fifth in the Western Conference. The defending champions are in desperate need of a turnaround as their season hangs in the balance.

Despite the team’s struggles, A’ja Wilson has continued to produce solid numbers. Through 14 games, the star center is averaging 22.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game. However, her shooting efficiency has dipped below her usual standards, connecting on just 44.3% of her field goal attempts, including 19.0% from beyond the arc.

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun?

The Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun game will take place on Sunday, July 6, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Tip off is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST (1 p.m. PT).

The Aces vs. Sun game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Boston (local) and Vegas 34 (local). Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

