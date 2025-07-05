Lexie Hull's mother Jaime Hull drops priceless reaction to video trolling Jewell Loyd and Aces players after daughter's masterclass

Lexie Hull is putting together a standout season for the Indiana Fever and her impact was once again on full display during the team’s dominant 81-54 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. While the stat sheet may not reflect a huge night, Hull’s relentless defensive presence was impossible to ignore and her mother, Jaime Hull, had a hilarious reaction that caught fans’ attention.
A fan-created montage showcased Hull’s gritty, disruptive defense, highlighting how she made life miserable for stars like Jewell Loyd and Chelsea Gray with her nonstop hustle and fearless effort. The satirical video quickly went viral and Jaime Hull couldn’t resist joining the fun, responding with a laugh-out-loud reaction that perfectly captured her pride and amusement.
Lexie Hull played a pivotal role in the Indiana Fever’s stifling defensive effort against A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces. The former Stanford standout was a defensive force, constantly sacrificing her body to draw charges and disrupting the Aces’ offensive rhythm by reading plays and deflecting passes.
Hull’s gritty performance helped the Fever hold the defending champions to under 60 points. She capped off the night with a solid stat line of seven points, six rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes. She shot 2-for-5 from the field, including 1-for-3 from beyond the arc, and went 2-for-4 from the free-throw line.
WNBA fans hail Lexie Hull's intangibles
Social media was set abuzz on Thursday as Lexie Hull once again proved she’s far more than just a knockdown shooter. The Indiana Fever forward earned widespread praise from WNBA fans for her relentless hustle, energy and defensive intensity.
Many highlighted how Hull’s invaluable contributions often go beyond the box score, showcasing the kind of impact that doesn’t always show up in the stat sheet but is crucial to her team’s success.
Hull will be back in action on Saturday as the Fever welcome the LA Sparks for what’s expected to be another thrilling showdown. With momentum on their side, the Fever will look to build on their recent form and push their win streak to three straight games, especially with the advantage of playing on their home court once again.