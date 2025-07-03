Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham lose it after Lexie Hull shares must-see BTS moments from Fever's wild celebration: "Go bestie go"

Lexie Hull gave fans a glimpse into the Indiana Fever’s wild celebration after their Commissioner’s Cup triumph by sharing behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram on Wednesday. The post, which quickly went viral, drew enthusiastic reactions from teammates Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and many others.

Hull’s photo and video dump included six snapshots and three clips, one of which showed her sipping alcohol from the championship trophy. The former Stanford standout paired the visuals with a short but meaningful caption that perfectly captured the joy and significance of the Fever’s milestone victory.

"Not a bad Tuesday night at the office," Hull wrote.

Aliyah Boston was the first Indiana Fever player to share her thoughts on Lexie Hull’s celebratory post, quickly followed by Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. Kelsey Mitchell and Hull’s sister, Lacie, also joined the comment section, showing love and appreciation for the unforgettable behind-the-scenes moments Hull had shared.

"Yeah Alexis. Love you," Clark wrote.

"go bestie go bestie gooooo," Cunningham commented.

"My fav girlssss," Boston wrote.

"FEVER GIRLIES," Mitchell commented.

(Image Credit: Lexie Hull/Instagram)

The Indiana Fever made franchise history on Tuesday by capturing their first-ever Commissioner's Cup title with a commanding 74-59 victory over the New York Liberty. What made the triumph even more impressive was that they accomplished the feat without their superstar point guard, Caitlin Clark, who was sidelined due to a left groin injury.

Stephanie White hails Indiana Fever players

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White praised Lexie Hull and the rest of the squad for their grit and determination in the face of adversity. Following the Commissioner's Cup victory, White commended her team's resilience and celebrated their commitment to unity and selflessness over individual glory.

"Been fighting through adversity all season long," White said. "They certainly earned this. And I'm incredibly proud of them. They're a resilient group. They battle for each other every day. Every single day we have a chance to choose we over me and these guys do that."

The Fever are set to resume their regular season on Thursday with a high-stakes showdown against the Las Vegas Aces. However, they'll once again be without their star guard Caitlin Clark, who is set to miss her fourth straight game due to injury.

