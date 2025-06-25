"We believe in you": Lexie Hull's mom sends heartfelt message to Caitlin Clark amid shocking shooting slump

It is not easy being Caitlin Clark, especially when the going gets tough for the biggest star in women's sports. With thousands of fans watching and expecting her to deliver every time she steps on the court, Clark also needs hands to lift her.

Amidst Clark's tough stretch, Lexie Hull's mom, Jaime Hull, stepped forward to become the Indiana Fever star's biggest supporter. She reposted a video from @Fever_Report on X, formerly Twitter, which was Clark's 60-second ad from ESPN+ original series "Full Court Press."

The ad, which was released last year, featured why Caitlin Clark fell in love with basketball in the first place and what she wanted her legacy to be. Clark walked around in her room, doubting herself, before seeing her younger version, who reminded her that she was very proud of her achievements.

Trending

The video was a perfect reminder for the Fever star. Lexie Hull's mom reposted the video with a heartfelt message for Clark.

"Love this! You got this @CaitlinClark22!!" she wrote. "WE BELIEVE IN YOU!!! Now go have some fun playing the game you love. @IndianaFever @lexiehulll #gotyourbackgirl 😘😘😘."

Expand Tweet

When Caitlin Clark came back from her quad injury, she had two excellent games. She had a 20 and a 30-point game, shooting over 50% from the field. However, since then, she has been struggling to score.

In the last three games, Clark has made only 13 of her 47 shots from the field, including 1 of 23 from beyond the arc. Clark is too good a player, and perhaps the Fever fans might witness an outburst from the WNBA star very soon.

Lexie Hull gives honest response to Caitlin Clark's shooting struggles

Despite another poor shooting display from Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever defeated the Seattle Storm behind Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. As Clark's shooting woes continue, are the Fever in panic mode? Perhaps not.

After the win, Clark's teammate, Lexie Hull, was asked about her star teammate's struggles.

"She'll be fine," Hull said. "We are not worried about it. She's a great shooter, great player, this happens to every great player."

Expand Tweet

One of the things that makes Caitlin Clark a great player is her versatile game. While she has been unable to contribute greatly with her scoring, she has been excellent at distributing the ball.

In the last three games, she has averaged 9.3 assists per game. Tied with Alyssa Thomas, Clark also leads the league in assists per game [8.9].

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More