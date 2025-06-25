  • home icon
  "We believe in you": Lexie Hull's mom sends heartfelt message to Caitlin Clark amid shocking shooting slump

"We believe in you": Lexie Hull's mom sends heartfelt message to Caitlin Clark amid shocking shooting slump

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jun 25, 2025 20:59 GMT
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Lexie Hull's mom sent an encouraging message to Caitlin Clark [Picture Credit: Getty]

It is not easy being Caitlin Clark, especially when the going gets tough for the biggest star in women's sports. With thousands of fans watching and expecting her to deliver every time she steps on the court, Clark also needs hands to lift her.

Amidst Clark's tough stretch, Lexie Hull's mom, Jaime Hull, stepped forward to become the Indiana Fever star's biggest supporter. She reposted a video from @Fever_Report on X, formerly Twitter, which was Clark's 60-second ad from ESPN+ original series "Full Court Press."

The ad, which was released last year, featured why Caitlin Clark fell in love with basketball in the first place and what she wanted her legacy to be. Clark walked around in her room, doubting herself, before seeing her younger version, who reminded her that she was very proud of her achievements.

The video was a perfect reminder for the Fever star. Lexie Hull's mom reposted the video with a heartfelt message for Clark.

"Love this! You got this @CaitlinClark22!!" she wrote. "WE BELIEVE IN YOU!!! Now go have some fun playing the game you love. @IndianaFever @lexiehulll #gotyourbackgirl 😘😘😘."

When Caitlin Clark came back from her quad injury, she had two excellent games. She had a 20 and a 30-point game, shooting over 50% from the field. However, since then, she has been struggling to score.

In the last three games, Clark has made only 13 of her 47 shots from the field, including 1 of 23 from beyond the arc. Clark is too good a player, and perhaps the Fever fans might witness an outburst from the WNBA star very soon.

Lexie Hull gives honest response to Caitlin Clark's shooting struggles

Despite another poor shooting display from Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever defeated the Seattle Storm behind Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. As Clark's shooting woes continue, are the Fever in panic mode? Perhaps not.

After the win, Clark's teammate, Lexie Hull, was asked about her star teammate's struggles.

"She'll be fine," Hull said. "We are not worried about it. She's a great shooter, great player, this happens to every great player."

One of the things that makes Caitlin Clark a great player is her versatile game. While she has been unable to contribute greatly with her scoring, she has been excellent at distributing the ball.

In the last three games, she has averaged 9.3 assists per game. Tied with Alyssa Thomas, Clark also leads the league in assists per game [8.9].

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Edited by Gio Vergara
