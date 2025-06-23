"She's shook since the Barbie Brawl" - Jason Whitlock rips Caitlin Clark for dreadful shooting night in another Fever loss

For the second straight game, Caitlin Clark had a rough shooting night from downtown and couldn't stop turning the ball over. Sports columnist Jason Whitlock ripped Clark for another dreadful performance in the Indiana Fever's 89-81 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Whitlock was critical of Clark's turnover-filled night against the Aces. She finished with 19 points and 10 assists but had eight turnovers and shot 1-for-10 from beyond the arc.

The conservative analyst pointed out CC's two consecutive bad games since the fracas against the Connecticut Sun last week. He made the post before the final buzzer sounded.

"7 turnovers for Clark again. Awful performance today. 1 of 7 from three. She’s shook since the Barbie Brawl," Whitlock tweeted.

Jason Whitlock's Barbie Brawl comment was alluding to the Indiana Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun. Caitlin Clark and Jacy Sheldon were battling all game long, with Sheldon accidentally poking Clark in her eye in the second half. Marina Mabrey followed it up with a blindside shove, but she was not tossed from the game.

With the Fever en route to the win and the game out of reach for the Sun, Sophie Cunningham delivered a hard foul on Sheldon during a fastbreak. It triggered a massive incident that players, coaches and officials tried to make peace as quickly as possible.

Cunningham was ejected from the game, prompting reactions from many people on social media about how the referees lost control of the game. It was the same sentiment by Fever coach Stephanie White, who called out the WNBA referees for their inconsistent officiating all season long.

Caitlin Clark's stats since The Barbie Brawl

Caitlin Clark's stats since The Barbie Brawl. (Photo: IMAGN)

Since The Barbie Brawl happened, the Indiana Fever lost to the Golden State Valkyries and Las Vegas Aces. The Fever were lethargic and didn't play on par with their talent against the WNBA's youngest franchise.

Clark finished the 88-77 loss with 11 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, but she had six turnovers. She also shot just 3-for-14 from the field and missed all seven of her shot attempts from beyond the arc.

The Fever then visited the Aces, and it looked like they were going to get the win. However, they fumbled in the fourth quarter as Las Vegas earned an 89-81 win. Clark had 19 points, three rebounds and 10 assists but had a whopping eight turnovers on 1-for-10 shooting from 3-point range.

