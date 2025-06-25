"Playing like she going through a divorce": WNBA fans blast Caitlin Clark as Fever guard continues to crumble amid cold streak

  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 25, 2025 04:38 GMT
Caitlin Clark endured another tough outing during the Indiana Fever's 94-86 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Coming off back-to-back games where she shot a combined 1-for-17 from beyond the arc, Clark had hoped to bounce back, but her shooting woes only deepened.

For the first time in her WNBA career, Clark registered more turnovers than points. The Fever guard committed eight turnovers while managing just six points, missing all six of her 3-point attempts. While she dished out nine assists, her overall shooting remained inefficient, going just 3-for-13 from the field.

Her performance sparked a wave of backlash online, with social media users slamming the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year for what many called a careless and frustrating display.

"Caitlin Clark been playing like she going through a divorce," a fan said.
Caitlin Clark talks about basketball joy amid recent slump

Ahead of the Indiana Fever’s clash with the Seattle Storm, Caitlin Clark opened up about what truly drives her on the court - the pure joy of the game. While she admitted that tough nights can be frustrating, Clark emphasized that her love for basketball and the happiness it brings is what keeps her pushing forward.

"That’s when i’m at my best, when I'm smiling, when I'm having fun," Clark told reporters. "I'm a perfectionist and you wanna be really good every night and when you’re not that can frustrate you, but (joy) is why I still play."

The Fever are set to face the LA Sparks on Thursday in a highly anticipated home game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Clark will be looking to shake off her recent slump and with the home crowd rallying behind her, the Fever star will be determined to rediscover her electrifying form.

Edited by Atishay Jain
