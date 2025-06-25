Caitlin Clark stats tonight: How did Indiana Fever superstar fare in game against Seattle Storm? (June 24, 2025 WNBA Season)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever squared off against the in-form Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Clark once again led the Fever’s starting unit alongside Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell. With recent struggles, particularly from beyond the arc, Clark was under the spotlight heading into the matchup.

Unfortunately for the superstar guard, her shooting woes continued. Clark got off to a rough start in the opening quarter, forcing up several attempts, including a couple from deep, but failed to find her rhythm. Turnovers also remained a concern as she struggled with ball control and decision-making while trying to facilitate the offense.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Clark finished the first quarter with just two points on 1-for-5 shooting and missed both her 3-point attempts. She did contribute across the board with one rebound, four assists, and two steals in nine minutes but also committed two costly turnovers.

Expand Tweet

The second quarter brought no relief for Caitlin Clark as her struggles continued. She put up three more shot attempts without success and added another turnover to her tally, looking completely out of rhythm. Despite her tough outing, the Fever managed to take a lead into halftime, thanks to strong performances from Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Damiris Dantas.

At halftime, Clark had two points on 1-for-8 shooting, including 0-for-4 from 3-point range. She also recorded two rebounds, five assists, three steals and three turnovers in 17 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More