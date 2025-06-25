  • home icon
Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 25, 2025 02:36 GMT
Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 24 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm faced off in a high-stakes regular season clash at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Caitlin Clark’s Fever entered the matchup with a 6-7 record and riding a two-game skid, while the red-hot Storm came in with a 9-5 record and a three-game winning streak.

Indiana rolled out its familiar starting five: Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston. Seattle countered with Gabby Williams, Nneka Ogwumike, Ezi Magbegor, Erica Wheeler and Skylar Diggins.

The Storm came out firing and quickly established an early advantage as Clark struggled to find her rhythm. However, the Fever responded with a late surge, sparked by Kelsey Mitchell and Damiris Dantas, closing the first quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 27-24 lead into the second period.

Note: Scores will be added at halftime.

Edited by Atishay Jain
