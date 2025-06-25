Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm faced off in a high-stakes regular season clash at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Caitlin Clark’s Fever entered the matchup with a 6-7 record and riding a two-game skid, while the red-hot Storm came in with a 9-5 record and a three-game winning streak.

Ad

Indiana rolled out its familiar starting five: Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston. Seattle countered with Gabby Williams, Nneka Ogwumike, Ezi Magbegor, Erica Wheeler and Skylar Diggins.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Storm came out firing and quickly established an early advantage as Clark struggled to find her rhythm. However, the Fever responded with a late surge, sparked by Kelsey Mitchell and Damiris Dantas, closing the first quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 27-24 lead into the second period.

Note: Scores will be added at halftime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More