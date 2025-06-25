Lexie Hull stays loyal to Caitlin Clark with no-nonsense remark on Fever superstar's 1-for-28 shooting stretch: "Happens to every great player"

Lexie Hull showed unwavering support for Caitlin Clark following another rough outing from the Indiana Fever superstar, who continues to battle through a historic shooting slump. Despite the Fever securing a gritty 94-86 road win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, Clark’s shooting woes once again took center stage.

The former Iowa standout is currently enduring the most difficult stretch of her professional career, particularly on the road. Clark has gone just 1-for-28 from 3-point range in away games, while shooting a much more respectable 22-for-50 from deep at home. On Tuesday, she missed all six of her 3-point attempts, bringing her total to just one made triple in her last 23 attempts.

While fans have taken to social media to express concern over Clark’s form, Lexie Hull remains confident in her teammate’s ability to bounce back. Speaking to reporters after the win, Hull reaffirmed her trust in Clark, stating her belief that the star guard will return to top form soon.

"She'll be fine. We are not worried about it. She's a great shooter, great player, this happens to every great player."

Caitlin Clark appeared completely out of sync on Tuesday and the fact that she tallied more turnovers than points only underscores her ongoing struggles. The Fever now return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, an arena where Clark has thrived this season. Clark will be hoping for a much-needed turnaround as she looks to snap out of her recent slump.

Caitlin Clark's turnovers have been a huge problem

In addition to her shooting struggles, Caitlin Clark’s turnover issues have been a major concern for the Indiana Fever. While she shares the league lead in assists with Alyssa Thomas at 8.9 per game, Clark is also averaging a league-high 5.9 turnovers per contest, significantly more than any other player this season.

The next closest are Angel Reese, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum, each averaging 3.4 turnovers. The Fever guard committed eight turnovers against the Storm on Tuesday. If Clark continues to shoot poorly and give the ball away at this rate, it will only add to the Fever’s uphill battle.

