Las Vegas Aces star claims Caitlin Clark was rightfully snubbed from Team USA roster for Olympics, cites difference in "levels"

By Orlando Silva
Modified Nov 23, 2024 17:53 GMT
Las Vegas Aces veteran Tiffany Hayes gave her two cents on the old debate about whether Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese deserved to be called for the 2024 USA Basketball Women's Olympic Team. Hayes was invited to Monday's edition of "The Progress Report" where she talked about her experience in the quadrennial event.

Hayes traveled to Paris and represented Azerbaijan in the 3-on-3 tournament. She said she made the most of that opportunity. When asked about Clark and Reese's snubs, she noted that it was early for them to get the call to Team USA:

"About the controversy between those players, that's been happening for forever. The youngest people coming in, they feel like they need to get that opportunity right away, but everybody who was on that team had to work their way onto that team. Every single person.
"I don't know why people think that they should be able to skip steps to go straight there. I'm not saying they're not good. They're great players but everybody has to do the steps, like there's levels to it." (38:58)

Back in June and July, this was a huge conversation around the WNBA. Some believed that Caitlin Clark should have gotten the call regardless of her age. Angel Reese was also considered a good candidate to join that team, but the committee omitted both candidates and sent a team full of veterans to win a record-setting eighth consecutive gold medal.

Angel Reese shares desire to join forces with Caitlin Clark

In July, ahead of the Olympic break, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark were teammates on the WNBA All-Star team that beat Team USA 117-109 in the 2024 All-Star Game. After the game, Reese expressed her desire to become teammates with Clark on the national team in the future:

"It's all cool. When she gets the ball, I'm running to look for the ball because she's gonna throw it. She's been great to play with. I mean, the future, we're gonna be playing together a lot. Hopefully, in 4 years, we can be in the Olympics together. I'm excited."

They will be five-year veterans in the 2028 Summer Olympics, which should increase their chances to represent the country.

