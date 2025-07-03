Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for Jul 3 | 2025 WNBA season
The Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces battled on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Coming into the game, both teams have identical 8-8 records. Indiana is fresh off its 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup win against the league-best Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. Las Vegas also won its previous game on Sunday, an 84-81 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
Lexie Hull
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
Natasha Howard
6
2
0
0
0
0
0
3-3
0-0
0-0
Aliyah Boston
8
4
2
1
0
0
0
4-6
0-0
0-0
Kelsey Mitchell
7
0
2
1
0
1
0
2-7
1-2
2-2
Aari McDonald
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
Sophie Cunningham
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
Makayla Timpson
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
0-0
0-0
0-0
Sydney Colson
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
Caitlin Clark
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Brianna Turner
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
Jackie Young
4
1
1
0
0
1
0
1-3
1-2
1-2
A'ja Wilson
10
1
1
1
0
0
0
3-6
0-0
4-4
Kiah Stokes
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
Jewell Loyd
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
Chelsea Gray
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
NaLyssa Smith
0
3
0
1
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
Aaliyah Nye
0
1
0
0
1
1
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
Dana Evans
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
Kierstan Bell
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Megan Gustafson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Joyner Holmes
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever game summary
The Indiana Fever had a 21-14 lead over the Las Vegas Aces at the end of the opening quarter.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
