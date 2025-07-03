Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for Jul 3 | 2025 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces battled on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coming into the game, both teams have identical 8-8 records. Indiana is fresh off its 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup win against the league-best Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. Las Vegas also won its previous game on Sunday, an 84-81 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT Lexie Hul l 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Natasha Howard 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 3-3 0-0 0-0 Aliyah Boston 8 4 2 1 0 0 0 4-6 0-0 0-0 Kelsey Mitchell 7 0 2 1 0 1 0 2-7 1-2 2-2 Aari McDonald 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 Sophie Cunningham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Makayla Timpson 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 Sydney Colson 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - Brianna Turner DNP - - - - - - - - -

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT Jackie Youn g 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 1-3 1-2 1-2 A'ja Wilson 10 1 1 1 0 0 0 3-6 0-0 4-4 Kiah Stokes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 Jewell Loyd 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 Chelsea Gray 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 NaLyssa Smith 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 Aaliyah Nye 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Dana Evans 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 Kierstan Bell DNP - - - - - - - - - Megan Gustafson DNP - - - - - - - - - Joyner Holmes DNP - - - - - - - - -

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever had a 21-14 lead over the Las Vegas Aces at the end of the opening quarter.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

