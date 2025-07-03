  • home icon
  Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for Jul 3 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 03, 2025 23:25 GMT
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
The Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces battled on Thursday (Image source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces battled on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coming into the game, both teams have identical 8-8 records. Indiana is fresh off its 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup win against the league-best Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. Las Vegas also won its previous game on Sunday, an 84-81 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT
Lexie Hull01010000-00-00-0
Natasha Howard62000003-30-00-0
Aliyah Boston84210004-60-00-0
Kelsey Mitchell70210102-71-22-2
Aari McDonald01110000-10-10-0
Sophie Cunningham00000000-00-00-0
Makayla Timpson00011010-00-00-0
Sydney Colson00110100-00-00-0
Caitlin ClarkDNP---------
Brianna TurnerDNP---------
Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT
Jackie Young41100101-31-21-2
A'ja Wilson101110003-60-04-4
Kiah Stokes00000000-10-00-0
Jewell Loyd01100000-10-00-0
Chelsea Gray01110000-10-10-0
NaLyssa Smith03010000-10-00-0
Aaliyah Nye01001100-00-00-0
Dana Evans00000000-10-10-0
Kierstan BellDNP---------
Megan GustafsonDNP---------
Joyner HolmesDNP---------
Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Indiana Fever had a 21-14 lead over the Las Vegas Aces at the end of the opening quarter.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

