Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 24, 2025 23:32 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
The Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever battled on Thursday (Image source: Getty)

The Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever battled on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coming into the game, both teams have nearly identical records but are on different streaks. The Aces (12-11) are on a three-game winning streak, while the Fever (12-12) have lost two straight games.

Fever star Caitlin Clark missed the game due to a right groin injury.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Sophie Cunningham51020001-11-12-20
Natasha Howard42010002-30-00-0-2
Aliyah Boston42021202-40-00-04
Kelsey Mitchell20110001-50-20-06
Aari McDonald31210001-11-10-04
Lexie Hull00001000-00-00-0-4
Sydney Colson00100000-30-20-0-4
Damiris Dantas00000100-00-00-0-4
Caitlin ClarkDNP----------
Makayla TimpsonDNP----------
Brianna TurnerDNP----------
Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jackie Young61000002-20-02-20
A'ja Wilson41110101-20-02-20
NaLyssa Smith21011000-10-12-40
Jewell Loyd11000000-00-01-2-4
Chelsea Gray10101100-10-11-10
Kierstan Bell42010102-30-10-00
Dana Evans00010000-20-00-04
Aaliyah Nye00000000-10-10-00
Megan Gustafson01000000-00-00-00
Kiah Stokes02010110-00-00-00
Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever game summary

At the end of the opening quarter, the game is tied at 18. Sophie Cunningham had five points in the quarter for the Indiana Fever, while Jackie Young led the Las Vegas Aces with six points.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
