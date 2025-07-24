Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever battled on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coming into the game, both teams have nearly identical records but are on different streaks. The Aces (12-11) are on a three-game winning streak, while the Fever (12-12) have lost two straight games.

Fever star Caitlin Clark missed the game due to a right groin injury.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score



Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Sophie Cunningha m 5 1 0 2 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 2-2 0 Natasha Howard 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 -2 Aliyah Boston 4 2 0 2 1 2 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 4 Kelsey Mitchell 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1-5 0-2 0-0 6 Aari McDonald 3 1 2 1 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 4 Lexie Hull 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Sydney Colson 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 -4 Damiris Dantas 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - - Makayla Timpson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Brianna Turner DNP - - - - - - - - - -



Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jackie Youn g 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 2-2 0 A'ja Wilson 4 1 1 1 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 2-2 0 NaLyssa Smith 2 1 0 1 1 0 0 0-1 0-1 2-4 0 Jewell Loyd 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 -4 Chelsea Gray 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 0-1 0-1 1-1 0 Kierstan Bell 4 2 0 1 0 1 0 2-3 0-1 0-0 0 Dana Evans 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 4 Aaliyah Nye 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 Megan Gustafson 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Kiah Stokes 0 2 0 1 0 1 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever game summary

At the end of the opening quarter, the game is tied at 18. Sophie Cunningham had five points in the quarter for the Indiana Fever, while Jackie Young led the Las Vegas Aces with six points.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

