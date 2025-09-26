  • home icon
  Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 26) | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 26) | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 27, 2025 00:31 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
The Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever battled in Game 3 of their semifinal series on Friday (Image source: Imagn)

The Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever battled in Game 3 of their semifinal series on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The series is tied at one game apiece.

The Fever stole Game 1 89-73 on Sunday, while the Aces evened the series with a 90-68 win in Tuesday's Game 2.

Game 4 of the best-of-five semifinal series will be on Sunday in Indiana. If necessary, a do-or-die Game 5 will be scheduled on Tuesday at Las Vegas' Michelob Ultra Arena.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Lexie Hull107221014-72-40-04
Natasha Howard22010001-20-00-0-6
Aliyah Boston67210003-80-10-03
Kelsey Mitchell112011204-132-61-3-3
Odyssey Sims03210300-60-10-0-9
Makayla Timpson22000111-20-00-04
Shey Peddy10210000-00-01-18
Brianna Turner22000101-10-00-0-3
Aerial Powers01000000-10-00-0-3
Bree HallDNP----------
Chloe BibbyDNP----------
Caitlin ClarkDNP----------
Sydney ColsonDNP----------
Sophie CunninghamDNP----------
Damiris DantasDNP----------
Aari McDonaldDNP----------
Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kierstan Bell00100000-00-00-03
NaLyssa Smith82011024-70-00-12
A'ja Wilson35200031-111-20-0-4
Jackie Young104120205-80-10-0-4
Chelsea Gray71301113-40-01-15
Jewell Loyd01011010-30-30-0-3
Dana Evans20111100-10-02-24
Megan Gustafson53011002-31-10-02
Aaliyah NyeDNP----------
Cheyenne Parker-TyusDNP----------
Kiah StokesDNP----------
Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever game summary

The Las Vegas Aces had a 20-16 lead over the Indiana Fever at the end of the opening period. Las Vegas' Jackie Young and Indiana's Aliyah Boston each scored six points in the quarter.

The Aces scored the first six points of the second quarter to increase their lead to double digits (26-16). However, the Fever outscored them the rest of the half. Las Vegas held a one-point lead (35-34) at halftime.

Young's 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting led Las Vegas in the first half. Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson struggled in the first half, contributing just three points and five rebounds on 1-for-11 shooting.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 11 points in the first half. Lexie Hull added 10 points and seven rebounds on 4-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

