Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks Game Box Score and Player Stats for July 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Las Vegas Aces and LA Sparks locked horns in a crucial regular-season matchup at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Aces entered the game with a 13-13 record, holding the eighth spot in the league standings, while the Sparks sat at 11th with an 11-14 record.The night was highlighted by the return of Cameron Brink, who made her season debut for the Sparks after being sidelined for over a year due to a left ACL injury sustained during her rookie season.Las Vegas rolled out a starting lineup featuring A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kierstan Bell and NaLyssa Smith. The Sparks countered with Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby, Julie Allemand and Azura Stevens.The opening quarter was dominated by A’ja Wilson, who showcased her brilliance by hitting all eight of her shots, propelling the Aces to a 31-18 lead heading into the second quarter. Meanwhile, Brink checked in off the bench and made an immediate impact by sinking a 3-pointer from the top of the key.Wilson continued her dominance in the second quarter, knocking down her first two shots of the period before finally missing for the first time in the game. She extended her tally to 23 points by halftime, helping the Aces build a commanding 48-34 lead heading into the break.Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks Box Score and Player Stats (July 29)Las Vegas AcesPlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/MinusKierstan Bell SF9:171520142500-0001010139A'ja Wilson PF14:58111384.61110000-325312012322NaLyssa Smith C10:501110000-2210021300001416Jackie Young SG16:1451241.7152000-077621001120Chelsea Gray PG18:1102001000-03360100016Jewell Loyd13:222633.3152000-101012015-1Dana Evans7:0401000-22100000000002-2Kiah Stokes2:0800-00-00-011000000-4Aaliyah Nye3:4600-00-00-000010000-6Megan Gustafson4:1001001000-0110100200LA SparksPlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/MinusRickea Jackson SF16:232633.301000-101010014-12Dearica Hamby PF11:565862.500-12501340200111-17Azurá Stevens C14:5825401333.300-123000015-22Kelsey Plum SG17:06282503033100022310027-18Julie Allemand PG16:2303003000-112221000-12Rae Burrell8:391333.300-221000331100046Cameron Brink8:041333.31333.300-1121110133Julie Vanloo6:3201001000-0001110102Sarah Ashlee Barker0:0000-00-00-0000000000Emma Cannon0:0000-00-00-0000000000Sania Feagin0:0000-00-00-0000000000Note: Scores are updated till halftime.