  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Los Angeles Sparks
  • Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks Game Box Score and Player Stats for July 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks Game Box Score and Player Stats for July 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 30, 2025 02:55 GMT
Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks Game Box Score and Player Stats for July 29 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Credit: Getty)
Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks Game Box Score and Player Stats for July 29 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Credit: Getty)

The Las Vegas Aces and LA Sparks locked horns in a crucial regular-season matchup at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Aces entered the game with a 13-13 record, holding the eighth spot in the league standings, while the Sparks sat at 11th with an 11-14 record.

Ad

The night was highlighted by the return of Cameron Brink, who made her season debut for the Sparks after being sidelined for over a year due to a left ACL injury sustained during her rookie season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Las Vegas rolled out a starting lineup featuring A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kierstan Bell and NaLyssa Smith. The Sparks countered with Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby, Julie Allemand and Azura Stevens.

The opening quarter was dominated by A’ja Wilson, who showcased her brilliance by hitting all eight of her shots, propelling the Aces to a 31-18 lead heading into the second quarter. Meanwhile, Brink checked in off the bench and made an immediate impact by sinking a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Ad
Ad

Wilson continued her dominance in the second quarter, knocking down her first two shots of the period before finally missing for the first time in the game. She extended her tally to 23 points by halftime, helping the Aces build a commanding 48-34 lead heading into the break.

Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks Box Score and Player Stats (July 29)

Las Vegas Aces

Ad
PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Kierstan Bell SF9:171520142500-0001010139
A'ja Wilson PF14:58111384.61110000-325312012322
NaLyssa Smith C10:501110000-2210021300001416
Jackie Young SG16:1451241.7152000-077621001120
Chelsea Gray PG18:1102001000-03360100016
Jewell Loyd13:222633.3152000-101012015-1
Dana Evans7:0401000-22100000000002-2
Kiah Stokes2:0800-00-00-011000000-4
Aaliyah Nye3:4600-00-00-000010000-6
Megan Gustafson4:1001001000-0110100200
Ad

LA Sparks

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Rickea Jackson SF16:232633.301000-101010014-12
Dearica Hamby PF11:565862.500-12501340200111-17
Azurá Stevens C14:5825401333.300-123000015-22
Kelsey Plum SG17:06282503033100022310027-18
Julie Allemand PG16:2303003000-112221000-12
Rae Burrell8:391333.300-221000331100046
Cameron Brink8:041333.31333.300-1121110133
Julie Vanloo6:3201001000-0001110102
Sarah Ashlee Barker0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Emma Cannon0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Sania Feagin0:0000-00-00-0000000000

Note: Scores are updated till halftime.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications