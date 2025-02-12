"Lawd AB is so so so sweet": Fans react as young girl breaks down in tears after meeting Caitlin Clark's teammates Aliyah Boston and others

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammates Lexie Hull, DeWanna Bonner, and Aliyah Boston took photos with fans on Tuesday. As they were taking pictures with fans, the first fan in line was a young girl.

The fan broke down in tears being able to meet the Fever stars. Boston immediately checked up on the young fan and comforted her before taking the picture.

Fans on social media reacted to the viral video. Here's what some said on X, formerly Twitter:

"Lawd AB is so so so sweet."

"I would have cried my eyes out too."

Here are other reactions on X:

"Yep a true Fever fan there ❤️🔥❤️," one tweeted.

"Aw omg this is too cute and sweet," one said.

"My eyes are sweating again," another said.

"Love my fever girls 😍," another tweeted.

Caitlin Clark welcomes new Indiana Fever teammates

The Indiana Fever made some big moves during the offseason. They have a new head coach in Stephanie White, Amber Cox is now the General Manager, and the team brought in two former WNBA champions to help the Fever.

Indiana brought in three-time WNBA champion Natasha Howard and two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner. Howard is a two-time All-Star and a former Defensive Player of the Year. As for Bonner, she's a six-time All-Star and a three-time Sixth Player of the Year. Looking at their accolades, the Fever has brought in some elite company this offseason.

Caitlin Clark gave her honest thoughts on her team's new look after being relatively quiet throughout the offseason. Clark acknowledged her new teammates and knew what they could bring to the table. The 2024 Rookie of the Year also commended the Fever's front office for prioritizing acquiring pieces that they needed to become a better team.

"They know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get to the Finals, they know what it takes to win championships," Clark said, referring to the newcomers. "I think it's exactly what we needed in our locker room. But also they're not just really good basketball players, they're great leaders and great people and I know the front office prioritized that."

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever secured the sixth seed last season. They were knocked out by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. With two star-studded veterans now in their roster, the Fever will look to redeem themselves this coming 2025 season.

