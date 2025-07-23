"League protects the refs more than the players": Fans frustrated as Sophie Cunningham's TikTok fine sparks debate

Sophie Cunningham, a guard for the Indiana Fever, disclosed that the WNBA penalized her for her TikTok tweet criticizing the league's officials. On Wednesday, Cunningham posted on X (formerly Twitter) about her $500 fine. Her post was directed at the league's referees for their recent performance.In her TikTok post, Cunningham included a caption that read &quot;@ some refs.&quot; She paired it with the audio that said, &quot;Stupid, or is it slow? Maybe it's... useless.&quot; For the WNBA player, she was adding humor to the recent criticism that referees have been facing. However, the league was offended by it and penalized the Fever player for her post.&quot;I got fined $500 for this TikTok 🤣🤣 idk why this is funny to me… like ok 👍🏼 you got it bud! Cause there’s not more important things to be worried about with our league right now,&quot; Cunningham posted.On X, fans were frustrated when they learned that a social media post by Caitlin Clark's teammate caused her to be punished.&quot;The league protects the refs more than the players,&quot; a fan said.Patty @pattymk86LINKThe league protects the refs more than the players.&quot;They don’t want you to speak the truth,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;That is crazy work by the WNBA. They should fine the refs for being awful. I'm glad you are keeping the video up. 💪&quot; one fan said.Some believe the WNBA is too focused on what Sophie Cunningham shared on social media.&quot;I think the league has bigger issues it should focus on. I'll chip in on fines. Keep being yourself and having fun,&quot; a comment read. John Webb @JohnWebbMDLINKI think the league has bigger issues it should focus on. I'll chip in on fines. Keep being yourself and having fun.&quot;Wow @WNBA $500 for posting a TikTok? Seems like that is a little excessive. Especially when nobody has seen a WNBA game with good refs. Is this going to be donated to the “expansion”?&quot; another fan called out the WNBA.&quot;The W is not serious. What a joke. Maybe if these refs were actually doing their jobs. W needs to do better,&quot; someone commented.Sophie Cunningham believes the WNBA needs to give the players a longer All-Star breakThe 2025 WNBA All-Star break passed quickly, and the regular season has resumed. The last game of the first half took place on July 17, leading up to the All-Star break. However, the season restarted on July 23, just three days after the All-Star Game. According to Sophie Cunningham, the WNBA should have a longer break to give star players proper rest during the season.“I think they need to find a way to give us a little bit more of a break. You know, Kelsey (Mitchell), AB, and Caitlin (Clark), they didn’t really ever get a break,&quot; Sophie Cunningham said (1:45).On the other hand, no details have been announced regarding the league's plans for the All-Star break.