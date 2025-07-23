  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "League protects the refs more than the players": Fans frustrated as Sophie Cunningham's TikTok fine sparks debate

"League protects the refs more than the players": Fans frustrated as Sophie Cunningham's TikTok fine sparks debate

By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 23, 2025 23:11 GMT
WNBA: JUL 15 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Fans react to Sophie Cunningham's fined TikTok post (Image Source: GETTY)

Sophie Cunningham, a guard for the Indiana Fever, disclosed that the WNBA penalized her for her TikTok tweet criticizing the league's officials. On Wednesday, Cunningham posted on X (formerly Twitter) about her $500 fine. Her post was directed at the league's referees for their recent performance.

Ad

In her TikTok post, Cunningham included a caption that read "@ some refs." She paired it with the audio that said, "Stupid, or is it slow? Maybe it's... useless." For the WNBA player, she was adding humor to the recent criticism that referees have been facing. However, the league was offended by it and penalized the Fever player for her post.

"I got fined $500 for this TikTok 🤣🤣 idk why this is funny to me… like ok 👍🏼 you got it bud! Cause there’s not more important things to be worried about with our league right now," Cunningham posted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

On X, fans were frustrated when they learned that a social media post by Caitlin Clark's teammate caused her to be punished.

"The league protects the refs more than the players," a fan said.
Ad
"They don’t want you to speak the truth," another fan commented.
"That is crazy work by the WNBA. They should fine the refs for being awful. I'm glad you are keeping the video up. 💪" one fan said.

Some believe the WNBA is too focused on what Sophie Cunningham shared on social media.

"I think the league has bigger issues it should focus on. I'll chip in on fines. Keep being yourself and having fun," a comment read.
Ad
Ad
"Wow @WNBA $500 for posting a TikTok? Seems like that is a little excessive. Especially when nobody has seen a WNBA game with good refs. Is this going to be donated to the “expansion”?" another fan called out the WNBA.
"The W is not serious. What a joke. Maybe if these refs were actually doing their jobs. W needs to do better," someone commented.
Ad

Sophie Cunningham believes the WNBA needs to give the players a longer All-Star break

The 2025 WNBA All-Star break passed quickly, and the regular season has resumed. The last game of the first half took place on July 17, leading up to the All-Star break.

However, the season restarted on July 23, just three days after the All-Star Game. According to Sophie Cunningham, the WNBA should have a longer break to give star players proper rest during the season.

Ad
“I think they need to find a way to give us a little bit more of a break. You know, Kelsey (Mitchell), AB, and Caitlin (Clark), they didn’t really ever get a break," Sophie Cunningham said (1:45).
youtube-cover

On the other hand, no details have been announced regarding the league's plans for the All-Star break.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications