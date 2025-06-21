“League went from being liberal to MAGA”: A’ja Wilson’s friend drops political metaphor after Caitlin Clark & Fever sweep WNBA All-Star fan voting

A’ja Wilson’s friend, Michael McManus, has dropped a political metaphor in reaction to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever sweeping the WNBA All-Star voting. The first voting returns for this year’s All-Star game were released on Thursday.

The Fever dominated the rankings with Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull all in the top 10. McManus reacted to the list on X, claiming that Indiana's rise in polling is an indication that the WNBA has gone MAGA.

She even compared the All-Star voting to the 2024 Presidential elections, writing:

“WNBA fan voting shaping up like the 2024 election, league went from being liberal to MAGA in a very short time, jk jk jk jk.”

McManus’ comments seem to be a dig at the growing number of Indiana Fever fans in the last couple of years or so, who specifically support the team because of Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA community has already seen heated debates on whether Caitlin Clark receives disparate treatment because she is white. These comments will further fan the flame on such debates, politicizing the situation completely.

The All-Star voting has raised some concerns in other fans as well, with many claiming that Lexie Hull is in the top 10 because of CC fans. Hull's 9.1 points per game this season are not exactly All-Star numbers.

Aliyah Boston being ranked higher than A’ja Wilson also raised red flags for many across social media. Boston is recording 13.8 points and 8.1 rebounds this season. In comparison, Wilson is averaging 20.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

It is pretty evident that Clark's popularity is a contributing factor to so many players from the Fever dominating the All-Star vote. However, apart from Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, it is unlikely that anyone else on the Fever will be part of the event. However, Kelsey Mitchell could make it if she continues to perform.

McManus has previously claimed that Caitlin Clark's 'whiteness' is used to dismiss black women

Michael McManus has previously brought up Clark's skin color in one of his many controversial takes on X. On June 12, McManus claimed that Clark's 'whiteness' is used by her fans to dismiss the talent of black women:

"As a white woman, black men and other fans are still using her whiteness to refute and dismiss other talented black women in the league, specifically Kiki.”

It is a true that Clark's fans never hesitate to dismiss anyone who isn't supportive of the former Iowa star. But McManus might be going a little overboard in saying that Clark's skin color is used to undermine the achievements of black players in the league.

