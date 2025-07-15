  • home icon
  "Leaving a toxic work environment >": WNBA fans troll Caitlin Clark's Fever after DeWanna Bonner drops 20-point double-double 

"Leaving a toxic work environment >": WNBA fans troll Caitlin Clark's Fever after DeWanna Bonner drops 20-point double-double 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 15, 2025 05:57 GMT
DeWanna Bonner's 20-point double-double (Image Source: IMAGN)

DeWanna Bonner's 20-point double-double on Monday sent WNBA fans into a frenzy as they immediately linked her resurgence to leaving Caitlin Clark's Fever. Bonner abruptly left Indiana after signing a one-year $200,000 contract with the franchise as she maintained her tandem with coach Stephanie White.

However, nine games in, Bonner wanted to leave the franchise and reunite with her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas, in Phoenix. Bonner wasn't happy with her role, and it didn't align with her preferences in Indiana. She was ultimately waived after the Fever couldn't find a trade partner because of her lucrative deal.

Bonner averaged career lows, tallying 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. She was removed from the starting lineup three games into the season, with Lexie Hull replacing her. According to Christine Brennan, Bonner's inability to handle the spotlight that came with playing next to Caitlin Clark on the Fever was also one of the reasons she left.

After DeWanna Bonner dropped a 20-point double-double off the bench for the Mercury in her second game on Monday against the Valkyries, WNBA fans didn't hold back on trashing the Fever. Here are some of the reactions that followed:

DeWanna Bonner on transition from Catilin Clark-led Fever to Mercury

DeWanna Bonner was grateful to the Phoenix Mercury for seamlessly helping her transition to the team midseason after she left Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever. The two teams play different systems, and that meant Bonner would have a different role, especially with multiple experienced players on the roster, unlike Indiana.

The Fever's core was built around Caitlin Clark, while Alyssa Thomas is the leader for Phoenix. Here's what Bonner said about the Mercury (via Moreau Sports Media Prod Co.):

"The team, the coaching staff, has done a great job of catching me up to speed…definitely experience (Bonner's experience), credit to Phoenix and the organization...Got thrown in the fire but they’ve been great."

Bonner played for five consecutive seasons with Thomas. The couple had a solid chemistry with the Sun, so that's another potential reason behind Bonner getting up to speed in Phoenix. Their games complement each other well, and it could be huge for the team come playoff time.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
