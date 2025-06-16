“LeBron James is not a fan of mebounds”: Ex-LSU star Alexis Morris continues Angel Reese tirade after Sky star’s historic triple-double outing

Alexis Morris used to play with Angel Reese at LSU, even going so far as to win an NCAA title alongside the future WNBA first-round pick in 2023. Recently, however, some signs pointing to hostility in this particular relationship showed up on social media.

Shortly after the Chicago Sky star picked up the first triple-double of her WNBA career on Sunday, Morris posted some Tweets that appeared to be taking shots at her former teammate. One of these Tweets called attention to a post by NBA icon LeBron James, who celebrated the return of Reese's longtime on-court rival Caitlin Clark.

"@KingJames bro just come out and say it!" Morris tweeted. "Lebron is not a fan of mebounds."

Seeing netizens' reactions to her tweet about "mebounds," Morris addressed the backlash on her X feed.

AM GUARD UNIVERSITY @alexismorrissss LINK lol, mebounds won us a natty. What yall mad at me for ?

AM GUARD UNIVERSITY @alexismorrissss LINK Congrats idc

AM GUARD UNIVERSITY @alexismorrissss LINK Stop coming for me. When Lebron clearly implied the same thing, I’m just saying it

It's worth noting that, shortly after the Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky opening day matchup, James appeared to get caught in the middle of the heated Clark-Reese situation. During this time, the LA Lakers star posted a picture of himself hanging out with Clark prior to the season opener. James' post supposedly led to a Reese comment taking a shot at the four-time NBA champion.

"Michael Jordan never lost a finals BTW," the comment read.

Expand Tweet

This Reese comment, however, was fabricated by the parody account NBACentel. While it isn't true that Reese took a shot at James by citing Jordan's Finals record, the 21-time All-Star has gone on record to praise the Sky forward for her contributions to the sport. In an April 2024 interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James called Reese an "icon" of women's basketball.

Though LBJ has gone public with his high regard for Reese, the same cannot be said for Morris, who appears to be having a blast as she takes jabs at her former teammate.

"Someone who can't make a layup": Angel Reese's former teammate Alexis Morris appears to poke fun at Sky forward

A day before Reese picked up her first career triple-double, Morris was reacting to Clark's scintillating return from injury in a 102-88 Fever victory over the New York Liberty. In a comment on Clark's IG post following the Indiana win, Morris asserted that the Fever star was "the only one carrying" the WNBA's viewership.

A netizen later responded to Morris' comment, saying that Morris won a title "for someone who can't make layups." Morris reacted to this by posting a series of laughing emojis.

Alexis Morris appears to poke fun at her former teammate Angel Reese in an Instagram exchange. Credit: Caitlin Clark/IG

In all likelihood, the netizen was referring to Reese, who has been ridiculed at times for missing point-blank layups. From the looks of it, Morris found humor in the netizen's jab at Reese.

