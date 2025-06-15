Alexis Morris can’t hold back laughter after fan takes brutal shot at Angel Reese with “can’t make a layup” claim

Although Angel Reese helped LSU to its first national title in 2023, not all relationships were left intact when she joined the WNBA in 2024. Reports later surfaced about tension in the locker room, including discord involving players' parents.
Now in the WNBA, Reese finds herself on the other side of a rivalry with Caitlin Clark, and one of her former Tigers teammates is publicly backing Clark. Alexis Morris, a key contributor to LSU’s title run, recently made waves for a jab at Reese’s assertion that she contributes to TV ratings just as much as Clark does.
Under Clark’s post highlighting her 32-point outburst in Indiana’s 102-88 win, where she also logged nine assists, eight rebounds and seven 3s, Morris, who dropped 21 points and nine assists in LSU’s championship win over Iowa, chimed in with a pointed comment.
"Views back up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I guess after all CC is the only one carrying! ❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥let’s go! Welcome back! Let’s go get this ring🐐🐐🐐," Morris commented on Clark's post.
One fan, alluding to Angel Reese’s much-criticized inefficiency, asked Morris:
“When are you getting in the league,you got a championship for someone who can’t make a layups.”
Morris replied with a long string of laughing emojis, appearing to co-sign the jab:
Looking at Angel Reese’s shooting numbers in sophomore season
Angel Reese has come under fire for her finishing issues around the basket. In a recent game against the New York Liberty, she missed all seven of her attempts within four feet, tying the most such misses in a single WNBA game in the last 10 years.
That game also saw her set a rare stat line: the most offensive rebounds in a contest without making a single field goal.
Shot-distance data from her rookie season paints a rough picture. She hit just 44.5% of her attempts within five feet. From five to nine feet, her conversion rate dropped to 11.1%, and from 10 to 14 feet, it was 33.3%.
There have been some improvements nine games into the 2025 campaign. Reese is now finishing 37.5% of shots inside five feet and 33.0% from five to nine feet.
Her best game came earlier this month when she tallied 17 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 8 of 13, the only time this season she’s cracked 50 percent.