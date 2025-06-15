“CC is the only one carrying”: Ex LSU star hyped for Caitlin Clark after successful injury comeback

Angel Reese's former LSU teammate, Alexis Morris, gave her take on the WNBA ratings discourse around Caitlin Clark as the primary driving force. After Clark made a spectacular return on Saturday against the New York Liberty, Morris hailed the Fever superstar on Instagram as Clark cherished her comeback following a two-week injury hiatus.
The former LSU national championship winner was hyped to see the WNBA views back, fully validating Clark for being responsible for it.
"Views back up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I guess after all CC is the only one carrying! ❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥let’s go! Welcome back! Let’s go get this ring🐐🐐🐐," Morris commented on Clark's post.
Some fans predicted that her time away wouldn't matter much, especially with other main draws like Reese around, who once claimed that people didn't watch women's basketball because of Clark alone during an interview in June 2022:
"I'll look back in 20 years and be like, 'Yeah, the reason why we watched women's basketball is not just because of one person, it's because of me too.' And I want y'all to realize that."
However, according to USA Today, the WNBA's ratings dipped by 50% in Clark's absence and the Fever's by 53%. The chatter around the league, especially on social media platforms, was at an all-time high after Clark's return. She tallied 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists on 55.0% shooting (7-14 from 3), leading Indiana to a comprehensive 102-88 win against the unbeaten New York Liberty.
Considering the magnitude of Caitlin Clark's performance, Alexis Morris' comment was seemingly directed at Angel Reese.
Alexis Morris made cryptic comments when Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson's moms feuded
Saturday wasn't the first time Alexis Morris said something that was against endorsing Angel Reese. During the 2023-24 college season, Morris, who entered the WNBA, was in the mix of things when Reese's mom, Angel Reese Webb, and Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Lakia Brooks, got into an online war of words in November 2023.
Webb mocked Brooks on Instagram about people messaging her with "grammatical errors," to which she responded by claiming Reese had a GPA of less than 2.0. Reese was suspended briefly by LSU, which sparked the controversial turn of events, also involving Morris.
Here's what the former LSU guard said at the time:
A day later, in a follow-up tweet, Morris said she won't accept being paid to bash LSU coach Kim Mulkey.
Since then, Alexis Morris has also gotten into online feuds with Chicago Sky fans, who linked her popularity to Angel Reese. Morris took offense at it and hit back at them.