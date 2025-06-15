“CC is the only one carrying”: Ex LSU star hyped for Caitlin Clark after successful injury comeback

Angel Reese's former LSU teammate, Alexis Morris, gave her take on the WNBA ratings discourse around Caitlin Clark as the primary driving force. After Clark made a spectacular return on Saturday against the New York Liberty, Morris hailed the Fever superstar on Instagram as Clark cherished her comeback following a two-week injury hiatus.

The former LSU national championship winner was hyped to see the WNBA views back, fully validating Clark for being responsible for it.

"Views back up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I guess after all CC is the only one carrying! ❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥let’s go! Welcome back! Let’s go get this ring🐐🐐🐐," Morris commented on Clark's post.

Some fans predicted that her time away wouldn't matter much, especially with other main draws like Reese around, who once claimed that people didn't watch women's basketball because of Clark alone during an interview in June 2022:

"I'll look back in 20 years and be like, 'Yeah, the reason why we watched women's basketball is not just because of one person, it's because of me too.' And I want y'all to realize that."

However, according to USA Today, the WNBA's ratings dipped by 50% in Clark's absence and the Fever's by 53%. The chatter around the league, especially on social media platforms, was at an all-time high after Clark's return. She tallied 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists on 55.0% shooting (7-14 from 3), leading Indiana to a comprehensive 102-88 win against the unbeaten New York Liberty.

Considering the magnitude of Caitlin Clark's performance, Alexis Morris' comment was seemingly directed at Angel Reese.

Alexis Morris made cryptic comments when Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson's moms feuded

Saturday wasn't the first time Alexis Morris said something that was against endorsing Angel Reese. During the 2023-24 college season, Morris, who entered the WNBA, was in the mix of things when Reese's mom, Angel Reese Webb, and Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Lakia Brooks, got into an online war of words in November 2023.

Webb mocked Brooks on Instagram about people messaging her with "grammatical errors," to which she responded by claiming Reese had a GPA of less than 2.0. Reese was suspended briefly by LSU, which sparked the controversial turn of events, also involving Morris.

Here's what the former LSU guard said at the time:

LUTHOR MORCELLINO @alexismorrissss LINK switched up to gang up on me. now yall fall-in out. don’t ever choose clout over loyalty free game. I showed real love not for marketing politics nothing. but the realist always prevail

A day later, in a follow-up tweet, Morris said she won't accept being paid to bash LSU coach Kim Mulkey.

LUTHOR MORCELLINO @alexismorrissss LINK You can’t pay me to bash Kim‼️‼️‼️

Since then, Alexis Morris has also gotten into online feuds with Chicago Sky fans, who linked her popularity to Angel Reese. Morris took offense at it and hit back at them.

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More