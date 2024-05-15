LeBron James shares A'ja Wilson's dazzling debut of LeBron 21 x NIKE PE in Aces' opening day victory

A'ja Wilson continues to shine as one of the league's brightest stars, having led her Las Vegas Aces to back-to-back championships. She has garnered support from other stars, including LeBron James, who are rooting for her success. In fact, the LeBron James' brand has even collaborated with Wilson. She sported the LeBron 21 PE during her 2024 WNBA debut against Phoenix Mercury on May 14.

LeBron James didn't hesitate and hype up the shoes with an Instagram story.

LeBron 21 x NIKE PE on LeBron's Instagram story

A'ja Wilson looked great on the court and not only thanks to the shoes. She dominated the Phoenix Mercury, leading her team to an 89-80 win at home with 30 points scored by Wilson. The center grabbed 13 rebounds and dished five assists in the win.

Jackie Young added 23 points, while Kelsey Plum contributed 19 points for the night. The Aces have just started their journey to achieve a WNBA three-peat and this team still looks like a well-oiled machine.

Tom Brady presented A'ja Wilson and the Aces with their championship rings

Before starting the 2024 WNBA season with a notable win, the Aces held a ceremony to receive their 2023 championship rings. The jewelry was presented by NFL legend and Aces' part-owner, Tom Brady.

A'ja Wilson warns about short-lived hype for the WNBA

Hours before the game started, A'ja Wilson was interviewed by Kevin Durant's Boardroom platform. The former WNBA MVP winner admitted that the expectations about the league could end up with fans losing interest in the competition fast.

She shared her desire to see this becoming a movement and not hype. Women's basketball deserves much more recognition but she knows they're the ones in charge of keeping fans engaged.

"We're in a movement and I pray it's a movement and not a trend because we die down very, very quickly," Wilson said. "People die down, the hype be here then it drops, but the movement I feel like we have to do a better job of understanding what the movement is and being ready for that and know that this is the growth that we've been wanting, this is the growth that we've needed and now it's about time.”

The Aces are a fun team to watch and if they keep playing at a high level, it'll be easy for fans to stay interested in them. Other teams have players who can draw a lot of attention, but the defending champions are the stars of the show.