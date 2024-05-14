"We die down very, very quickly" - A'ja Wilson fears that hype surrounding WNBA might be short-lived

WNBA star A'ja Wilson is well aware of the attention the league has gotten in recent months. Several notable prospects have found their way to the competition, increasing the expectations of fans.

Talking with Boardroom's reporter Vinciane Ngomsi, the two-time WNBA champion sent a message to her fellow players, making it clear they need to keep fans engaged and live up to the expectations.

"We have to be ready for anything because the first impression, it has to be the best impression, when we're talking about the WNBA. So I think for us as the W, and I'm speaking for an entire league right now which is scary, we have to really be better at being ready and in the moment," Wilson said. (15:27)

She also knows that fans can become uninterested at any moment. Wilson wants this to be a movement and not hype around the WNBA. She wants to see real changes from fans and people trying to consume a new product.

"We're in a movement and I pray it's a movement and not a trend because we die down very, very quickly," Wilson said. "People die down, the hype be here then it drops, but the movement I feel like we have to do a better job of understanding what the movement is and being ready for that and know that this is the growth that we've been wanting, this is the growth that we've needed and now it's about time.”

A'ja Wilson is the betting favorite to win WNBA MVP

As the 2024 WNBA season gets underway tonight, the Las Vegas Aces will be ready to defend their championship. After winning the title the last two seasons, they know they have a target on their back.

A'ja Wilson is well aware of that and she's ready to lead her team to the promised land again. After losing the WNBA MVP award last season, recovering the coveted award will be a big goal for her.

According to BetMGM, Wilson is the favorite to win the award this season (+120) over stars like Breanna Stewart (+550), Caitlin Clark (+1000), Alyssa Thomas (+1100) and Brittney Griner (+1600).

This season is expected to be exciting with established teams, up-and-coming squads and young talents.

A'ja Wilson and the Aces will see how everybody will try to beat them, but they won't go down that easily.