"LeBron James of WNBA": Fans in awe after A'ja Wilson shines with monster stat line in win vs top-ranked Connecticut Sun

A'ja Wilson continued her stretch of outrageous performances on Friday. The reigning Finals MVP dropped another monster double-double and helped the Las Vegas Aces to an 85-74 win over the top-ranked Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The leading MVP candidate finished the game with 26 points and 16 rebounds, four boards coming on the offensive glass. The two-time champion also made two steals, two blocks along with an assist, shot 9-of-17 from the field and sank all her eight free throws.

The hoops fans were buzzing after Wilson put on another masterclass. The netizens lavished immense praise on the Aces' superstar, with one fan calling her the "LeBron James of WNBA" and another comparing her monster stat line with Anthony Davis.

"She is literally the Lebron James of the WNBA, ultimate size, speed and strength combined with IQ, but yet we have to here about everything else."

"This is actually anthony davis," a fan said.

One user shed light on Wilson's sheer dominance and versatility.

"Sounds like A'ja's got some serious hustle going on. That kind of dominance is hard to match, especially in today's fast-paced league. Her versatility is a real asset for the Wings."

Some called her the "GOAT," while others crowned her the "MVP."

"Pouring oil on you goat," wrote a fan on X.

"The Current WNBA G.O.A.T." wrote another fan.

"Give her the MVP. She is easily the best player in the league," opined another fan.

A'ja Wilson's dominance in the 2024 WNBA season

A'ja Wilson was at her best against the Sun on Friday, recording her 19th consecutive game with 20+ points, the longest in WNBA history. Wilson also registered her fourth game of the season with more than 25 points and 15 rebounds. One more such game will tie Tina Charles' record set in 2021.

Wilson, a 5-time All-Star, is on course to win her 3rd WNBA MVP this year as she leads the league in points and rebounds and ranks second in blocks per game. She is averaging 27.9 points and 11.3 rebounds.

A'ja Wilson is on course to change history as no other player in the WNBA has averaged 25 points with 10 rebounds for a season.