Legendary WNBA coach scared to pick Caitlin Clark over Angel Reese owing to backlash concerns: "Going to make Angela Reese mad"

Legendary WNBA coach Van Chancellor joined the ongoing debate involving Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Chancellor, who led the Houston Comets to four championships (1997-2000), appeared on the Kickin’ It with Kunkel show to toss in his thoughts. When host Will Kunkel asked him about who he would pick to coach, Chancellor had an intriguing answer.

Ad

The 81-year-old Hall of Famer responded to Kunkel’s question.

“Well, if I say Caitlin Clark, that is going to make Angela Reese, who I know really well, mad. Truth is, I had to know them as human beings. If I was gonna pick somebody, I want to take somebody that I can hang around a little bit off the court.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Van Chancellor is aware of the arguments surrounding Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Although he incorrectly said the Chicago Sky forward’s name, he knew the rivalry between the two. Chancellor would likely get a backlash from fans regardless of who he would choose.

The Clark-Reese rivalry started in their last two years in college and carried over to the WNBA. Early in the 2024 season, Reese had the upper hand in the race for the Rookie of the Year award before Clark sprinted to the finish line. Supporters of both frequently trade shots and barbs on social media, something Chancellor implied he wouldn’t want to face.

Ad

Fans react to Van Chancellor’s comments about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

Van Chancellor is considered arguably the greatest coach in WNBA history. It did not take long for comments about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to earn the reaction of fans.

“He’d be called a racist.”

One fan said:

“I don’t know who is Angela?”

Ad

Another fan added:

“What? Who is Angela Reese? Why would he have to be able to hang out with players off the court?”

@ItsMeMsTrish continued:

“Why can’t he speak on Caitlin without being up Angel Reese… as a matter of fact.. why can’t any of you all leave Angel out of a conversation that has nothing to do with her."

Ad

@TrillKevin commented:

“I don’t think Angel would care what old dude talking about.”

Van Chancellor will not be the last to say something about Clark and Reese. As the season moves on, expect more to comment about the two. The rivals will continue to divide basketball fans, who will unlikely back down from their opinions about the WNBA stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More