Legendary WNBA coach scared to pick Caitlin Clark over Angel Reese owing to backlash concerns: "Going to make Angela Reese mad"

Legendary WNBA coach Van Chancellor joined the ongoing debate involving Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Chancellor, who led the Houston Comets to four championships (1997-2000), appeared on the Kickin’ It with Kunkel show to toss in his thoughts. When host Will Kunkel asked him about who he would pick to coach, Chancellor had an intriguing answer.
The 81-year-old Hall of Famer responded to Kunkel’s question.
“Well, if I say Caitlin Clark, that is going to make Angela Reese, who I know really well, mad. Truth is, I had to know them as human beings. If I was gonna pick somebody, I want to take somebody that I can hang around a little bit off the court.”
Van Chancellor is aware of the arguments surrounding Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Although he incorrectly said the Chicago Sky forward’s name, he knew the rivalry between the two. Chancellor would likely get a backlash from fans regardless of who he would choose.
The Clark-Reese rivalry started in their last two years in college and carried over to the WNBA. Early in the 2024 season, Reese had the upper hand in the race for the Rookie of the Year award before Clark sprinted to the finish line. Supporters of both frequently trade shots and barbs on social media, something Chancellor implied he wouldn’t want to face.
Fans react to Van Chancellor’s comments about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese
Van Chancellor is considered arguably the greatest coach in WNBA history. It did not take long for comments about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to earn the reaction of fans.
“He’d be called a racist.”
One fan said:
“I don’t know who is Angela?”
Another fan added:
“What? Who is Angela Reese? Why would he have to be able to hang out with players off the court?”
@ItsMeMsTrish continued:
“Why can’t he speak on Caitlin without being up Angel Reese… as a matter of fact.. why can’t any of you all leave Angel out of a conversation that has nothing to do with her."
@TrillKevin commented:
“I don’t think Angel would care what old dude talking about.”
Van Chancellor will not be the last to say something about Clark and Reese. As the season moves on, expect more to comment about the two. The rivals will continue to divide basketball fans, who will unlikely back down from their opinions about the WNBA stars.