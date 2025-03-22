"Legit a Caitlin Clark clickbaiter": Fans react as Lexie Brown and Mariah Rose speak out on Fever star 'hater' claims

Lexie Brown has finally addressed fans calling her a Caitlin Clark ‘hater’. During Friday’s episode of her podcast, Full Circle, Brown explained how ‘the Caitlin Clark brigade’ put her under fire for comments she made on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, Gil’s Arena.

The Seattle Storm star claimed that her support for veteran players of the WNBA was misconstrued as 'hate' for rookie players. The 30-year-old told co-host Mariah Rose:

“When I was on Gil’s and we were talking about the incoming rookie class and whatever, everyone was one me about hating on rookies. I was just like, 'I was not hating on the rookies I was telling y’all to stop s****ing on the players that are already in the league.' You can uplift the rookies without talking about us like we are trash."

Brown clarified that she just wanted everyone to pump the brakes on hailing the rookie stars before they proved themselves in the league. Now that they have proven themselves, the WNBA veteran doesn't have an issue giving the youngsters their flowers.

She added:

“I guess for some reason when we were talking about how the veterans wanna go play with a player like Caitlin Clark, the Caitlin Clark brigade got wind of it and then they were like ‘we love Lexie and Mariah they’ve changed their minds’. I’m like nobody changed their mind!”

Meanwhile, Mariah Rose also admitted that she has received a lot of flak for being a 'Caitlin Clark hater'. But she indicated that she didn't have a problem with the Indiana Fever star as well. It's just that a practical view of the WNBA star's rookie season warranted a lot of fans to think that she was hating on the former Iowa guard.

However, fans were not ready to accept Brown and Rose's explanations. They called out the two on X with comments like the ones below.

“whotf say they changed their minds? lexie is a sweetheart but she was acting jealous asf most of the season and she also was actively rooting against cc for roty meanwhile mariah is legit a caitlin clark clickbaiter. she has been moving like a troll until this podcast with lexie,” one fan said

“Lexie Brown was definitely hating lol does she forget sh,e also said Caitlin only brings 3 point shooting like Chennedy too??” another fan said.

“Mariah the Nepo Baby secretly loves “Caitlyn”, she even misspelled her name on purpose cause she knew it would drum up more engagement on her posts. you can’t fool me, she’s watching AND taking notes.” said another fan.

Some fans also pointed towards Brown’s comments on Clark being just a 3-point shooter:

“She only shoots 3 pointers though...lol,” one fan said

“I got blocked for calling her out for what’s her style, she shoots 3s?” Another fan said.

Lexie Brown on Indiana Fever’s off-season moves

Brown has been very impressed with Indiana Fever’s moves during the off-season. The team brought in a ton of talent by trading for Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown. They later signed Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson, and Brianna Turner in free agency.

Brown reacted to their moves during the February 5 episode of her podcast, Full Circle:

“They gave Caitlin some dawgs around her,"

She added:

“They not playing around. They gave her some more shooters. Natasha Howard, I think, was their best signing. I think people forgot what type of player she was while she's been in Dallas.”

Clark isn’t the only one who’s got new teammates as Brown herself was traded to the Seattle Storm by the LA Sparks on February 14. It’ll be interesting to see what these teams have in store for us when the 2025 WNBA Season kicks off in May.

