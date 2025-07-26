"Let it fly, its gonna go": Stephanie White publicly sends clear-cut message to $249,244 Fever guard

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 26, 2025 06:06 GMT
Stephanie White got a solid effort from the Kelsey Mitchell-led Indiana Fever to beat the Las Vegas Aces 80-70 on Thursday. Without Caitlin Clark, the Fever bucked a slow start to snap a two-game skid. Mitchell went 8-for-24 but scored nine points in the pivotal fourth quarter to drag her team to victory.

When asked heading into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Sky about any message White would want Mitchell to hear, the coach responded:

“I think the biggest thing is just telling her, ‘Let it fly, it’s gonna go [in].’
Stephanie White added that she would urge the All-Star guard, who signed a one-year, $249,244 deal in January, to emphasize balance in her drives. A few of Mitchell's misses came off shots while taking off with the wrong foot. White also cautioned against one-legged layups from the lefty star because teams have been very physical with her.

Despite all the attention on Mitchell, the 6-foot-1 guard has been efficient this season. She is making 46.0% of her shots, including 36.2% from behind the arc. Mitchell leads the Fever in scoring with 19.6 points per game and ranks fourth in assists with 2.7 dimes per outing. White wants her to remain aggressive even when she struggles with efficiency.

Stephanie White praised her backcourt in the win against Las Vegas Aces

Kelsey Mitchell wasn’t the only Indiana Fever guard who received high praise from Stephanie White in their win against the Las Vegas Aces. White had this to say about Aari McDonald, who has taken over Caitlin Clark’s starting point guard role:

“She’s putting in the work. She understands momentum. She understands timing. She understands the flow of the game.”
White was particularly impressed with McDonald’s 25-footer with 34.2 seconds left to push Indiana’s lead to 78-70. The point guard’s basket ended the Aces’ desperate mini-run late in the fourth quarter. McDonald scored only nine points, but her crucial 3-pointer and playmaking helped the Fever beat the Aces.

Caitlin Clark will be unavailable on Sunday against the Chicago Sky. Stephanie White will be hoping her backcourt steps up big-time again to remain unbeaten in three games against their rivals.

