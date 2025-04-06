"Let her participate in their drinking games" - Fans react to Caitlin Clark joining Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi for special role in NCAA title game

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will be on air alongside WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi for the NCAA title game broadcast. Per Sports Illustrated, the 23-year-old will be a special guest on "The Bird & Taurasi Show" when the UConn Huskies face the South Carolina Gamecocks.

It will mark her second such appearance with the legendary players. On Saturday, Bird was elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025, which included WNBA greats Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles. Other inductees included NBA legends Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard.

The latest broadcast announcement intrigued many basketball fans, and they reacted on Reddit.

"They should let her participate in their drinking games," @mercfan3 wrote.

Fans react to Caitlin Clark joining WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi for NCAA title game broadcast (Credits: Reddit)

"Given that she went to Iowa, I’m sure she would clear them lol," commented another fan who felt Clark would best them in drinking games.

"They lived in Russia for a decade 😂😂😂," wrote another fan, referring to the time Bird and Taurasi spent in Moscow playing for Russian billionaire Shabtai Kalmanovich.

Comments varied widely.

"Love this. And love that the bird and taurasi show brings in women's athletes all the time," @Entrucr commented.

"Oh! This will be fun. I’ll have to tune in," another fan said.

"Oh hell yes," another said in support.

Caitlin Clark on her feelings about Diana Taurasi

Earlier this year, Diana Taurasi called time on her playing career and hung up her boots. Many fans poured in tributes to appreciate her impact on the game. On her part, Caitlin Clark had nothing but respect for the basketball legend.

She made her feelings about Taurasi known in an interview posted on Feb. 26:

"I admire her competitive spirit, I admire her fiery passion. But more than anything, she's helped this game grow and go to a lot of special places. So, she’ll always be somebody that I idolize and look up to, no matter if it was young Caitlin or whether it’s Caitlin getting to play against her."

Last season, Clark faced Taurasi three times in the league. While the Fever defeated the Mercury in all their meetings, the Iowa State graduate still has the utmost respect for the veteran.

