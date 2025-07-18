  • home icon
  "Let's get it": Caitlin Clark hyped as Lexie Hull replaces her in WNBA All-Star 3-point contest

"Let's get it": Caitlin Clark hyped as Lexie Hull replaces her in WNBA All-Star 3-point contest

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 18, 2025 12:49 GMT
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrate Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the New York Liberty, 102-88. - Source: Imagn
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrate Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the New York Liberty, 102-88. - Source: Imagn

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been ruled out of the All-Star weekend with a groin injury. She was set to participate in the three-point contest and the All-Star game, and will be replaced in the events by Lexie Hull and Brittney Sykes, respectively.

The WNBA announced Hull as the replacement on Friday through Instagram.

"@lexiehulll is now reppin' the home team in the 2025 @wnba STARRY 3-Point Contest at #WNBAAllStar2025 in Indy tonight 🏀, WNBA captione the post.
Caitlin Clark seemed hyped by the announcement and reacted to this news by posting a story.

"Let's get ittttt," she wrote.
Caitlin Clark reacts to Lexie Hull's addition to the 3-point contest (Source: Instagram/Caitlin Clark)
Caitlin Clark reacts to Lexie Hull's addition to the 3-point contest (Source: Instagram/Caitlin Clark)

Lexie Hull is stepping into the spotlight as a late addition to the All-Star lineup and will go head-to-head against stars like Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Kelsey Plum (LA Sparks), Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics) and Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream).

While she will be the underdog, she’ll have the full support of the Indiana crowd behind her, with this year’s All-Star game taking place on her home turf. Furthermore, Hull holds the fourth-best figure in the league for three-point percentage, justifying her inclusion in the event. She currently averages 46.8% while shooting from beyond the arc.

