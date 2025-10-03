  • home icon
"Let's go crazy in Year 4" - Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham & more Fever stars react to Aliyah Boston's heartfelt season wrap-up post

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 03, 2025 02:52 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn

Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever saw their trying season end on Tuesday following their 107-98 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Aces. After beating daunting odds for most of the Fever’s injury-riddled campaign, the team got its well-deserved vacation. Boston shared on Instagram photos of her team’s 2025 season on Thursday with a message:

“Szn 3✅ truly a year for growth but honestly my fav year yet! My fever girlssss made this year so much fun and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for us in the future❤️ God is great all the time.”
Some of Boston’s teammates, including Clark and Cunningham, reacted. The superstar point guard wrote:

“I love you let’s go crazy in year 4.”

Cunningham added:

“our sassy, sarcastic queen. 😍❤️”

Natasha Howard, Aliyah Boston’s veteran frontcourt partner, responded:

“You was amazing this whole season, am so grateful that I had the opportunity to play with you this year love you ab. ❤️”
Sydney Colson, who suffered a season-ending injury in August, came up with another irreverent response:

“BOW BOW BOW.”

Kelsey Mitchell, who carried the team with Aliyah Boston, wrote:

“i love you forever, big baby.🤌🏾❤️”

Aari McDonald, who helped the Fever stay afloat amid crippling injuries, added:

“My girl 🥹
"I’m so proud of you.💗”

The Indiana Fever social media group capped off the team comments:

“what a year AB! 👑”
Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever teammates react to Aliyah Boston&#039;s Instagram post on Thursday. [photo: @aliyah.boston/IG]
Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever teammates react to Aliyah Boston's Instagram post on Thursday. [photo: @aliyah.boston/IG]

With Caitlin Clark limited to 13 games, the Fever leaned on Boston and Kelsey Mitchell to do the heavy lifting. The two All-Stars did not disappoint despite playing a limping roster for nearly the entire season. Boston showed her appreciation for the experience and expressed confidence about their future.

Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell nearly dragged Fever to improbable win against Las Vegas Aces

Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull typified that resilience, grit and confidence of the Indiana Fever. They beat the Atlanta Dream in back-to-back elimination games to earn the right to face the second-seeded Las Vegas Aces in the semis.

Like in the first round, no analyst predicted the Fever to pull off an upset against the stacked Aces that featured back-to-back MVP A’ja Wilson. Behind Boston, Mitchell and Hull, the Fever bucked the odds again by forcing a Game 5.

The Fever lost Kelsey Mitchell to cramps midway through the third quarter in the decider, but still pushed the hosts to play in overtime. With Boston fouling out in the fourth quarter, the gritty visitors did not have enough left in the tank to win.

