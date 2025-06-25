"Let our team down and Caitlin" - WNBA fans react to DeWanna Bonner being waived by Fever to re-sign Aari McDonald

During the offseason, DeWanna Bonner was among the multiple veterans the Indiana Fever brought in to bolster the roster. Just a quarter of the way through the 2025 season, reports emerged of the team cutting ties with the former All-Star.

Ad

Bonner has long been a productive forward in the WNBA but struggled to find her footing in her new situation. In her nine appearances, she averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

On Wednesday morning, it was revealed that the Fever waived DeWanna Bonner after being unable to find a trade for her. They quickly filled the open roster spot by re-signing Aari McDonald.

Following her lackluster stretch with the Fever, fans gave their thoughts on Bonner's departure.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Most did not hold back their true thoughts on Bonner after she requested to depart from Indiana. That said, the majority of fans are eager to see McDonald enter the fold again.

Trent Harvey @TheTrentHarvey LINK Should’ve happened 5 days ago, but I’ll take the W. Hope Bonner sits on her couch the rest of the season. Quitting is the most disrespectful thing a player can do. Happy to have Aari back in the fold!

Ad

kingkeon @King_keon923 LINK Let’s gooooooooooo so happy for aari

Ad

John Daniel @johndaniel1414 LINK Her role was to lead no matter how much playing time she gets... She led herself out of the building and not letting the door hit her in the back Great example of leadership

Ad

Now a free agent, Bonner is free to test the open market again in hopes of landing in a new situation. As for McDonald, she returns to the Fever after roughly a two-week hiatus. In the three games she appeared in, the former No. 3 pick averaged 11.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

DeWanna Bonner makes statement following release from the Indiana Fever

To put it simply, this is not how the Indiana Fever envisioned things playing out when they signed DeWanna Bonner. As a former All-Star and champion, she was someone who was supposed to help elevate the young squad. Instead, Bonner finds herself departing just two months into the regular season.

Ad

In light of her release, Bonner made a statement regarding her tenure with the Fever. She apologized for things now working out in Indiana but is grateful the organization is allowing her to move on at this time.

“I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise," Bonner said in a news release. "Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization’s willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career. I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players.”

With this whole DeWanna Bonner situation behind them now, the Fever can focus on getting back on track. They entered the year with big expectations, but have fallen short thus far. Through their first 14 games, they find themselves in seventh place with a 7-7 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More