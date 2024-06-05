Lexie Brown injury update: Is LA Sparks guard playing vs Minnesota Lynx (June 5, 2024)

The LA Sparks will be hoping that guard Lexie Brown will suit up for their marquee clash against the Minnesota Lynx at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (June 5). Brown went down with an ankle injury in LA's last game against the Phoenix Mercury and didn't return to take the floor.

She was ruled out as the Sparks went down 87-68. The former WNBA champion played just 12 minutes to record three rebounds and two assists. She didn't have any points to show for and was sidelined for the rest of the game.

Per Rotowire, Brown is listed as "tentatively questionable" leading up to Wednesday's matchup against the Lynx, her former team. Layshia Clarendon (concussion protocol) and Azura Stevens (left arm injury) are the other players listed in the Sparks' injury report ahead of the contest.

On the season front, the Sparks have recorded just two wins in eight games including a two-game losing streak. The Lynx on the other hand have been more impressive with six wins in eight games so far.

What happened to Lexie Brown?

Lexie Brown suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter when they played the Mercury last week. The guard left the game and didn't take the court for the remainder of the contest. This comes on the back of her comeback after being diagnosed with Crohn's disease last season.

Per Andscape, she was limited to just 11 games in 2023 and underwent three surgeries. The daughter of former NBA star Dee Brown later returned to the Sparks fold this season and is currently averaging 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

Rotowire projects her to finish the season with 12.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists — which would be her best numbers in her seven years in the WNBA, similar to her first season with the Sparks.

The first-round pick played for the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota, and holds a WNBA title with the Sky. Lexie Brown joined the Sparks in 2022 and has been a regular fixture in the team's lineup.

How and where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks

The Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks is slated for a 10 pm ET tip-off. The game can be watched live on Bally Sports North and SportsNet LA. Fans can also watch the game live on the WNBA App with a league pass.